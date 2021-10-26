How to watch the 2021 BIG EAST Cross Country Championships

The 2021 BIG EAST Cross Country Championship titles will be decided on Friday and you can watch all the live streaming coverage and follow results and team score updates online.

The women’s and men’s cross country championship races will stream live on the BIG EAST Digital Network Presented by SoFi available on FloSports. You can watch live HERE. Results & Finish Times: Results and finish times available HERE.

Butler men’s team, the host school of this year’s meeting, and the Georgetown women’s squad will start the championships as the defending champions, but will they be able to retain their respective titles on Friday?

Live action from Northview Christian Church in Carmel, Ind., will begin at 11 a.m. ET with the men’s 8k race, followed by the women’s 6k run, which starts at 11:50 a.m. The medals and team trophy ceremony will start at 12:40 p.m.

On the women’s side No. 14 Providence, No. 26 Georgetown, and No. 29 Butler, will start as the ranked teams heading into the 2021 BIG EAST Cross Country Championships Presented by JEEP, but the likes of Villanova (RV) and Connecticut (RV) will be hoping for a strong performance as they target a podium place.

On the men’s side, No. 24 Villanova and No. 27 Georgetown will be hoping to wrestle away the team title away from Butler, which was dropped from the rankings in the recent poll after previously being ranked No. 16 prior to the drop.

Xavier will be aiming for a podium spot as well, but I do believe that the Bulldogs will not want to surrender title without a fight so they will be ready to go on their home course.

Big East Cross Country Participants

Butler, Creighton, DePaul, Georgetown, Marquette, Providence, Seton Hall, St. John’s, UConn, Villanova, Xavier