Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the 2021 BIG EAST Cross Country Championships
Advertisement

College Main News

When is the 2021 Big Sky Cross Country Championships, how to follow live

Main News

Results: Gidey smashes world half marathon WR at 2021 Valencia Half Marathon

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Valencia Half Marathon live

Main News

Ecuador world 200m bronze medalist Quinonez killed

Main News

Top results from the 2021 TCS Amsterdam Marathon Results; records fall
Big-East-Cross-Country-Championships-2021
Big East Cross Country Championships 2021

Main News

How to watch the 2021 BIG EAST Cross Country Championships

Watch the 2021 BIG EAST Cross Country Championship live streaming coverage and follow results and team score updates online on Oct. 29.

Published

The 2021 BIG EAST Cross Country Championship titles will be decided on Friday and you can watch all the live streaming coverage and follow results and team score updates online.

Big East Cross Country Race Date 2021 – Watch Live

The women’s and men’s cross country championship races will stream live on the BIG EAST Digital Network Presented by SoFi available on FloSports. You can watch live HERE. Results & Finish Times: Results and finish times available HERE.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: When is the 2021 ACC Cross Country Championships and how to watch live?

Butler men’s team, the host school of this year’s meeting, and the Georgetown women’s squad will start the championships as the defending champions, but will they be able to retain their respective titles on Friday?

Live action from Northview Christian Church in Carmel, Ind., will begin at 11 a.m. ET with the men’s 8k race, followed by the women’s 6k run, which starts at 11:50 a.m. The medals and team trophy ceremony will start at 12:40 p.m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On the women’s side No. 14 Providence, No. 26 Georgetown, and No. 29 Butler, will start as the ranked teams heading into the 2021 BIG EAST Cross Country Championships Presented by JEEP, but the likes of Villanova (RV) and Connecticut (RV) will be hoping for a strong performance as they target a podium place.

On the men’s side, No. 24 Villanova and No. 27 Georgetown will be hoping to wrestle away the team title away from Butler, which was dropped from the rankings in the recent poll after previously being ranked No. 16 prior to the drop.

Xavier will be aiming for a podium spot as well, but I do believe that the Bulldogs will not want to surrender title without a fight so they will be ready to go on their home course.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Big East Cross Country Participants

Butler, Creighton, DePaul, Georgetown, Marquette, Providence, Seton Hall, St. John’s, UConn, Villanova, Xavier

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Pac-12-Cross-Country-Championships-2021 Pac-12-Cross-Country-Championships-2021

College

How to watch 2021 Pac-12 Cross Country Championships

Yes, you can watch the live streaming coverage of the 2021 Pac-12 Cross Country Championships on Oct. 29 and follow live online results and...

11 mins ago
2021_Big_Ten_Cross_Country_Championships 2021_Big_Ten_Cross_Country_Championships

College

When is the 2021 Big Ten Cross Country Championships, how to watch?

You can watch live stream of the 2021 Big Ten cross country championships and follow live results on Friday, October 29. Don't miss the...

2 days ago
live-stream-ACC-Cross-Country-Championships live-stream-ACC-Cross-Country-Championships

College

When is the 2021 ACC Cross Country Championships and how to watch live?

The 2021 ACC Cross Country Championships will take place Friday, October 29 and you can watch live streaming coverage online via ACC Network.

2 days ago
Letesenbet-Yalemzerf-2021-Valencia-Half-Marathon Letesenbet-Yalemzerf-2021-Valencia-Half-Marathon

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Valencia Half Marathon live

You can watch the 2021 Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso EDP live stream on YouTube, while live results and starting lists are also available.

3 days ago