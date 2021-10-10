How to watch the 2021 Boston Marathon live streaming and TV channels

BOSTON — The 2021 Boston Marathon will take place on Monday and you can watch all the live streaming coverage online on the NBC Sports Network and follow live results and updates using your smart devices.

The event will be the second in succession on the World Athletics Elite Platinum Label road race, as the Boston Marathon makes a return after missing for more over 900 days. To be exact, the event is back for the first time since April 15, 2019.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For those looking to watch the race in the US, it will be broadcast live locally on CBS Boston’s WBZ-TV and www.cbsboston.com. For those looking for other options, live race coverage will also be air nationally on NBC Sports Network and the NBCSN App from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET. A replay of the race will be on the Olympic Channel at 8:00 p.m. ET, with myTV38 also doing a re-broadcast at the same time. United Kingdom visitors can watch on Eurosport 2.

Besides watching the lead packs, which are usually the focus of attention, fans can also track runners for Monday’s 2021 Boston Marathon in multiple ways.

Follow live results from the event’s leaderboard, while there is a way for Tracking each stage of the race and select My Runners movement at each stage.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Race Day Timeline: Monday, October 11, 2021 (all times are approximate)

8:02 a.m. ET — Wheelchair Division – Men’s Start: Official Starter: Amby Burfoot, 1968 Boston Marathon champion (also running this year’s race)

8:05 a.m. ET — Wheelchair Division – Women’s Start: Official Starter: Amby Burfoot, 1968 Boston Marathon champion (also running this year’s race)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

8:30 a.m. ET — Handcycle & Duo Participants Start: Official Starter: Russell Hoyt, son of the late Dick Hoyt, finisher of 32 Boston Marathons as part of Team Hoyt

8:32 a.m. ET — National Anthem: Sgt. Daniel M. Clark, “The Singing Trooper,” performs the National Anthem. Sgt. Clark has performed at the Boston Marathon since 1990.

8:37 a.m. ET — Professional Men’s Start: Official Starter: Patti Catalano Dillon, three-time runner-up, American record holder, and Indigenous runner

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

8:45 a.m. ET — Professional Women’s Start: Official Starter: Patti Catalano Dillon, three-time runner-up, American record holder, and Indigenous runner

8:50 a.m. ET — Para Athletics Division Start: Official Starter: Christina Whelton, member of Boston’s renowned Brown family. It is customary for a member of the Brown family to start one of the races on Patriots’ Day.

8:55 a.m. ET — Grand Marshals Arrive in Boston Aboard Duck Boats: Five Boston Marathon champions and eight local frontline workers will serve as Grand Marshals for this year’s race. (More info below)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

8:58 a.m. ET — Flyover: The 104th Fighter Wing from Barnes Air National Guard Base in in Westfield, MA is scheduled to perform a flyover featuring two F-15 fighter jets flying from Hopkinton to Boston. Flying the 26.2 mile route will take approximately four minutes. (Weather Permitting)

9:00 a.m. ET — Rolling Start Begins for All Participants: Official Starter: Hopkinton Fire Chief Bill Miller

9:23 a.m. ET — Men’s Wheelchair Division approximate finish time

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

9:37 a.m. ET — Women’s Wheelchair Division approximate finish time

10:44 a.m. ET — Professional Men’s approximate finish time

11:08 a.m. ET — Professional Women’s approximate finish time

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

11:25 a.m. ET — Para Athletics Divisions top finishers approximate time

11:30 a.m. ET — Approximate time of final athlete across the Hopkinton start line