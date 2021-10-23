Connect with us

How to watch the 2021 California Collegiate Athletic Association Cross Country Championships
College

How To Watch 2021 Gulf South Women's Cross Country Championship, preview

College

2021 Gulf South Men's Cross Country Championship preview and how to watch

College

How to watch 2021 Southwestern College Mid-States Classic

College

Edinboro claims PSAC men’s cross country championship

College

Edinboro women defend PSAC Cross Country Championship title
2021 California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCA) Cross Country Championships

College

Watch and follow live results from the 2021 California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCA) Cross Country Championships on on the CCAA Network.

Published

It’s cross country championships time! Can’t you tell? If you didn’t realize, let me inform you that it’s another packed weekend on the calendar with conference meets be staged on all across the country. One of the highlighted meets this weekend is the 2021 California Collegiate Athletic Association Cross Country Championships and you can watch the CCA live streaming for free on the CCAA Network.

The meet will take place at the San Marcos Championship Course in San Marcos, Calif., and is hosted by Cal State San Marcos.

PREVIEW AND HOW TO WATCH LIVE STREAM

The CCAA Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships will be at Cal State San Marcos for the first time in championship history. The races will be held on campus with the start and finish at Mangrum Track.

San Marcos Championship Course, Cal State San Marcos, San Marcos, Calif.

The meet, which determines the conference’s individual and team champions, will start with the women’s 6,000 meter race at 9 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET and conclude with the men’s 8,000 meter race that is scheduled for a 10 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET start time, mirroring the NCAA Division II Championships order of events later this year.

Who Has Dominated The California Collegiate Athletic Association Cross Country Championships?

Chico State has swept the men’s and women’s team awards for the past decade of competition. The men has won 18 straight titles since 2002 and the Wildcat women have won 12 straight, and 16 of the last 18 championships.

Will Chico State continue to dominate the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCA) Cross Country Championships this weekend, or will another school spring a big surprise on the Wildcats at Cal State San Marcos?

It’s hard to look beyond a program that has dominated for so long and continuing to reload every year with talents.

The 2021 NCAA West Region Championships will follow this weekend’s California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCA) Cross Country Championships and will be held at the Ash Creek Preserve in Monmouth, Ore., on Saturday, Nov. 6.

