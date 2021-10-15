Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Cardiff Cross Challenge
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch No. 1 NC State vs No. 2 BYU at Nuttycombe Wisconsin invitational

College Main News

How to follow the FSU Invite/Pre-Nationals live results

College Main News

Watch 2021 Nuttycombe Wisconsin invitational

College Main News

Florida Gators released 2022 track and field schedule

Main News World Championships

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 site visit successful
2021-Cardiff-Cross-Challenge-live
2021 Cardiff Cross Challenge coverage

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Cardiff Cross Challenge

You can watch a livestream highlights show of the 2021 Cardiff Cross Challenge on Vinco Sport in the UK. Watch Runnerspace in the US and Canada.

Published

The 2021 Cardiff Cross Challenge will take place this weekend and you can watch a delayed broadcast from Cardiff, Wale. A livestream highlights show of the event will be broadcast by Vinco Sport, while fans in the US and Canada are able to watch via Runnerspace. RunJumpThrow.com will also provide coverage this weekend.

The lineup of top cross country meets this weekend has been one of the better fixtures thus far this season and fans can expect to be treated by some exciting performances in Cardiff on Saturday. Don’t forget that you can also follow all the Live Results and updates from the meet using your phones or other devices if you are unable to watch it live because of your schedule or situation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: No. 5 Colorado wins women’s title at FSU NCAA Pre-National Invitational

A livestream highlights show webcast is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. local time in Wales, which is 6:00 a.m. Eastern in the USA, while those in the Pacific time zone will have to get up even earlier for their 3:00 a.m. PT start.

The Cardiff Cross Challenge which will host a number of the UK’s leading endurance runners, will be the first Gold standard meeting of the new World Athletics Cross Country Tour. The meet is also the first fixture in the British Athletics Cross Challenge Series.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Some of the highlighted competitors to look out for this weekend are the 2018 European 10,000m Cup bronze medallist Charlotte Arter, 2014 European cross country silver medallist Kate Avery, as well as English National Cross Country Championships runner-up Izzy Fry.

Reigning Vitality Big Half winner Jake Smith and multiple Welsh champion Dewi Griffiths are also among the athletes set for the event which will take place at Llandaff Fields in the Welsh capital.

For more cross country news and results, please visit our homepage or visit our results page here.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Northern-Arizona-Abdihamid Nur-FSU-Pre-National Northern-Arizona-Abdihamid Nur-FSU-Pre-National

College

No. 1 Northern Arizona dominates FSU Invite/Pre-Nationals; complete results

FSU Invite/Pre-Nationals results and report as No. 1 ranked Northern Arizona dominated the men's category and continue to look like the team to beat.

3 hours ago
NC-State-Cross-Country NC-State-Cross-Country

Main News

How to watch No. 1 NC State vs No. 2 BYU at Nuttycombe Wisconsin invitational

Watch No. 1 NC State vs. No. 2 BYU in the women race at the 2021 Nuttycombe Wisconsin invitational. Live streaming is available on...

1 day ago