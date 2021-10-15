How to watch the 2021 Cardiff Cross Challenge

The 2021 Cardiff Cross Challenge will take place this weekend and you can watch a delayed broadcast from Cardiff, Wale. A livestream highlights show of the event will be broadcast by Vinco Sport, while fans in the US and Canada are able to watch via Runnerspace. RunJumpThrow.com will also provide coverage this weekend.

The lineup of top cross country meets this weekend has been one of the better fixtures thus far this season and fans can expect to be treated by some exciting performances in Cardiff on Saturday. Don’t forget that you can also follow all the Live Results and updates from the meet using your phones or other devices if you are unable to watch it live because of your schedule or situation.

A livestream highlights show webcast is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. local time in Wales, which is 6:00 a.m. Eastern in the USA, while those in the Pacific time zone will have to get up even earlier for their 3:00 a.m. PT start.

The Cardiff Cross Challenge which will host a number of the UK’s leading endurance runners, will be the first Gold standard meeting of the new World Athletics Cross Country Tour. The meet is also the first fixture in the British Athletics Cross Challenge Series.

Some of the highlighted competitors to look out for this weekend are the 2018 European 10,000m Cup bronze medallist Charlotte Arter, 2014 European cross country silver medallist Kate Avery, as well as English National Cross Country Championships runner-up Izzy Fry.

Reigning Vitality Big Half winner Jake Smith and multiple Welsh champion Dewi Griffiths are also among the athletes set for the event which will take place at Llandaff Fields in the Welsh capital.

For more cross country news and results, please visit our homepage or visit our results page here.