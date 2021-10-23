Connect with us

How to watch the 2021 CCAA Cross Country Championships
How To Watch 2021 Gulf South Women's Cross Country Championship, preview

2021 Gulf South Men's Cross Country Championship preview and how to watch

How to watch 2021 Southwestern College Mid-States Classic

Edinboro claims PSAC men’s cross country championship
How to watch the 2021 CCAA Cross Country Championships

It’s a busy weekend for cross country races and you can watch the 2021 CCAA Cross Country Championships live and follow the live results Saturday.

Published

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. –  Finally! That was the reaction of several coaches and athletes with return of championship events Conference Carolinas. The 2021 CCAA Cross Country Championships will be staged on Saturday and you can watch live streaming on Conference Carolinas Digital Network at conferencecarolinasdn.com.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected all sporting events, the 2020 fall championships were held in the spring and mostly featured special protocols.

However, this weekend Conference Carolinas is set to return to some form of normalcy with the first fall championship of the season, men’s and women’s cross country, taking place.

HOW AND WHERE TO WATCH LIVE

The event will be live-streamed live and for free via Conference Carolinas’ partnership with BlueFrame Network and will be aired on the Conference Carolinas Digital Network at Just Click Here To Watch Live. Results will be available via Blue Ridge Timing here.

The event returns to Mount Olive and will feature all 13 Conference Carolinas institutions. The men’s 8K will begin at 10 a.m. with the women’s 6K to follow at 11 a.m. An awards ceremony for both championships will be held after the women’s race. 
 
On the men’s side, three teams are currently ranked in the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Southeast Region rankings with Emmanuel sixth, Mount Olive ninth and UNC Pembroke 10th. The Lions won the event in the spring while the host Trojans won the previous eight championships. 
 
In the women’s event, UNC Pembroke is the only team ranked by the USTFCCCA and they are eighth. Emmanuel also won the women’s event last spring while King won the last fall Cross Country Championship. Mount Olive and King had split the previous eight championships dating back to 2012. 
  
Admissions for the event will be $5 per person with students attending member institutions receiving complimentary admission with a valid ID. A concession stand will be available. In addition, Conference Carolinas championship merchandise will be sold at the 2021 Conference Carolinas Fall Cross Country Championships. For complete information, including directions, visit the championship page here.

