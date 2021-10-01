Connect with us

How to watch the 2021 Gans Creek Classic free

The Gans Creek Classic at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course on Friday will be streamed live on YouTube and you can stream it from anywhere!

Published

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams return to action after an off week, following the Dirksen-Greeno Invite. The Hawkeyes hit the road for the second time this season as they travel to Columbia, Missouri, for the Gans Creek Classic at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course on Friday.

Live streaming coverage is available on YouTube and you can follow the action on your phone, computers, or any streaming device.

The men’s 8,000-meter race begins at 9 a.m. (CT) with the women’s 6,000 meters to follow at 9:45 a.m. (CT). Live results are available here. Live Results | Meet Info | Live Stream

READ MORE: How to watch the 2021 Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival

2021 Gans Creek Classic SCHEDULE

8:20 AM – National Anthem
8:30 AM – Men’s 6k Race
9:00 AM – Women’s 5k Race
9:30 AM – Awards – Top 10 individual awards for each gender.

All tents and team areas will be assigned north of the Start/Finish area (denoted on the course map)

For all the latest on Mizzou Track & Field, stay tuned to MUTigers.com and follow the team on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram (MizzouTFXC).

PrimeTime Timing will be using chipped bib numbers to time the races. Live results will be made available online. Official results will be posted online only.

Several other ranked teams will be in action this weekend and you can keep up to date with all the action by visiting our homepage here.

