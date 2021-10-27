How to watch the 2021 Mountain West Cross Country Championships

ALBUQUERQUE, NM — New Mexico will host the 2021 Mountain West Cross Country Championships on Oct. 29 at the UNM North Golf Course and you can watch all the live streaming coverage online. The men’s 8k starts at 10:15 a.m. MT / 1:15 pm ET and the women’s 6k race is 11 a.m. MT / 2:00 pm ET.

Live streaming coverage of the championships will be available via the Mountain West Network, while live results and team scores will also be available as the races unfold.

How and Where To Watch 2021 Mountain West Cross Country Championships

Men’s 8K – 10:15 a.m. MT

Women’s 6K – 11 a.m. MT

No. 1 New Mexico heads into the postseason full of confidence after beating a strong field that included the pre-event No. 1 NC State Wolfpack and No. 2 BYU Cougars at the 2021 Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational earlier this month.

The Lobos ran solid a team on the day and their depth proved to be key when winning the 6k team title in Madison.

On Friday that Joe Franklin coached squad will hunt a 14th straight Mountain West Cross Country Championships women’s title and I don’t believe anyone will be brave enough to bet against the champions.

The conference championships will return to its regular slot in the fall after the 2020 Championships were staged in March 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Air Force team captured the men’s title last season and the Falcons will be hoping for a repeat this season.

After beating 12 higher-ranked teams at the 2021 Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational to claim its highest finish ever at Wisconsin when finishing fifth, No. 11 Air Force will be aiming to extend its impressive over to the postseason.

“The men had a strong day, but there are still areas we can improve,” head coach Ryan Cole said at the time. “Our group was more separated than normal early in the run, which somewhat limited our outcome. But this was a positive step compared to our first race and we can take a few more positive steps over the next month.”

The Falcons will battle with No. 19 Colorado State, No. 21 Utah State and No. 23 Boise State.