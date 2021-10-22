Connect with us

How to watch the 2021 Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational
2021 Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational

Fans can watch the 2021 Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational live on Runnerspace. It takes place on Friday and Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College.

Published

The 2021 Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational will take place on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23 at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, Calif., and you can watch live streaming online. Watch Live Here

Live coverage will come from the Mt. San Antonio Community College and you can watch the live webcast and on-demand videos with a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription. If you don’t have one, no worries, it’s easy and affordable, just sign up here.

For those fans who will be on the road or too busy to watch the race as it unfolds, you can follow Live Results (Finished Results) on your smart devices. Live team score updates and event winners will all be available.

The two-day 2021 Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational streaming broadcast will start at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT on Friday with the action continuing on Saturday at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT. Schedule subject to change.

After a down year last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, cross country is back on schedule and you can expect a large turnout for one of the largest and most prestigious high school meets in the country.

