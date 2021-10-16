How to watch the 2021 Paris Marathon live

The 2021 Paris Marathon will take place on Sunday and viewers in the USA can watch the live broadcast on FloTrack. You can also follow the race using the following links: Live leaderboard men | Live leaderboard women | Athletes Tracking

FloTrack will provide live coverage of the 2021 Paris Marathon in Paris, France, starting at 2:45 am ET. If you are looking to sign up for an account, then please follow this link to SIGN UP HERE.

You can follow all the action on your Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Apple TV, while FloTrack can also be stream to your smart TV including Vizio, Samsung, and LG TVs. All you have to do is download the FloSports app on iOS or Android.

Other Ways To Live Stream 2021 Paris Marathon

Europe – Eurosport 1

France – France 3 Regions TV

North America – Flosports

France – L’equipe 24

The Paris Marathon is a World Athletics Elite Label road race and was moved to October instead of its usual April date on the calendar, while the runners are returning to the road after the 2020 race was initially postponed before being canceled because of COVID-19.

An expected field of about 35,000 runners, including a high-quality elite line-up, is set to toe the starting line this weekend.

