How to watch the 2021 PSAC Cross Country Championships

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — The 2021 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships will take place, Friday, October 22 and you can watch the live streaming and follow all the live results on your devices. The meet will take place at The Farm Course on Kutztown University’s campus in Kutztown, Pennsylvania.

How To Watch Live

Results | Livestream | Course Map (Men) | Course Map (Women) | Photo Gallery



The men’s race will begin at 11 a.m. will be an 8K race, while the women’s race will begin after at approximately 12 p.m. and will be a 6K race.

On both the men’s and women’s side in 2020-21, the race was conducted back in March earlier this year. For the men, the Edinboro Fighting Scots took home the PSAC title and for the women, Edinboro also claimed a title.



Edinboro has won the last three PSAC Championship crowns for the men, and for the women, Edinboro has taken the last two, with Shippensburg winning back in 2018.



On the men’s side, the Fighting Scots dominated the 2020-21 5K race earning 22 points with Colton Cassel, Danny Desmond and Ward Ries earning top-5 finishes. Shippensburg placed second as a team led by Chayce Macknair as the Raiders earned 64 points. Placing third was Lock Haven with 79 points as Zack Skrabski was their top finisher.



For the women, Edinboro won with 58 total points in a 5K race led by Stefanie Parsons, Kimberly Goerss and Anna Alberti who were in the top-5. Lock Haven placed second led by Laurel Moyer and Cadie Kiser. Finishing third in the race was Seton Hill who totaled 118 points and was led by Sydney Wolf who placed seventh.

In the men’s preseason poll, the predicted order of finish selected by the coaches was Edinboro, Shippensburg, Lock Haven, Gannon and IUP in the top five.



For the women’s preseason poll, Edinboro was picked to finish first, followed by Seton Hill, Lock Haven, Slippery Rock and Shippensburg.