How to watch the 2021 Sun Belt Cross Country Championships

The 2021 Sun Belt Cross Country Championships will be broadcast live from Mobile, AL on Friday, October 29, and don’t forget that you can watch the live stream on ESPN+. Viewers will need to have a subscription to follow the coverage from this service.

The meet will take place at the Brookley By The Bay and hosted by South Alabama. Opening the action at 10 a.m. CT will be the women’s 5K race and this will be followed by the men’s 8K at 11 a.m.

2021 Sun Belt Cross Country Championships Schedule

EVENT COVERAGE Women’s 5K

Women's 5K
10 a.m. CT

Men's 8K
11:00 a.m. CT

Arkansas State and South Alabama enter this end of week meeting as the reigning Sun Belt Cross Country champions, follow their success during the COVID-19 pandemic affect season.

Arkansas State will head into Friday’s event seeking to win a third successive women’s conference title – a feat that hasn’t happened in Sun Belt cross country history since Western Kentucky won six in a row from 2006-2011.

Meanwhile, the South Alabama men will be in search of a second straight team title and their 10th conference team crown.

MEET INFORMATION

Date: 10/29

Meet (Host Institution): 2021 Sun Belt Conference Cross Country Championship

Place: Brookley by the Bay (Mobile, Ala.)

Race Information: Women’s 5k – 10:02 a.m. | Men’s 8k – 11 a.m.

THE FIELD – WOMEN’S 5K – 12 TEAMS

Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Little Rock, Louisiana, South Alabama, Texas State, Troy, ULM, UTA

THE FIELD – MEN’S 8K – 10 TEAMS

Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Little Rock, Louisiana, South Alabama, Texas State, Troy, ULM, UTA

Friday will mark the second-straight year and the sixth time (1978, 1989, 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2021) overall that South has hosted the Sun Belt Cross Country Championship meet.