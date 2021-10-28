Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Sun Belt Cross Country Championships
Advertisement

College Main News

How to Watch the 2021 American Athletic Conference Championships

College Main News

When is the 2021 Big Sky Cross Country Championships, how to follow live

Main News

How to watch the 2021 BIG EAST Cross Country Championships

Main News

Results: Gidey smashes world half marathon WR at 2021 Valencia Half Marathon

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Valencia Half Marathon live
2021-Sun-Belt-Cross-Country-Championships
How to watch 2021 Sun Belt Cross Country Championships?

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Sun Belt Cross Country Championships

Watch the 2021 Sun Belt Cross Country Championships broadcast from Mobile, AL on Friday, October 29 live on ESPN+. Updated results are available too!

Published

The 2021 Sun Belt Cross Country Championships will be broadcast live from Mobile, AL on Friday, October 29, and don’t forget that you can watch the live stream on ESPN+. Viewers will need to have a subscription to follow the coverage from this service.

The meet will take place at the Brookley By The Bay and hosted by South Alabama. Opening the action at 10 a.m. CT will be the women’s 5K race and this will be followed by the men’s 8K at 11 a.m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2021 Sun Belt Cross Country Championships Schedule

EVENTCOVERAGE
Women’s 5K
10 a.m. CT 		RESULTS:  LIVE | PDF | HTML | MEDIA: Recap | ESPN+ | Photo Gallery 
Men’s 8K
11:00 a.m. CT 		RESULTS:  LIVE | PDF | HTML | MEDIA: Recap | ESPN+ | Photo Gallery 

REA MORE: How to Watch the 2021 American Athletic Conference Championships

Arkansas State and South Alabama enter this end of week meeting as the reigning Sun Belt Cross Country champions, follow their success during the COVID-19 pandemic affect season.

Arkansas State will head into Friday’s event seeking to win a third successive women’s conference title – a feat that hasn’t happened in Sun Belt cross country history since Western Kentucky won six in a row from 2006-2011.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, the South Alabama men will be in search of a second straight team title and their 10th conference team crown.

MEET INFORMATION
Date: 10/29
Meet (Host Institution): 2021 Sun Belt Conference Cross Country Championship
Place: Brookley by the Bay (Mobile, Ala.)
Race Information: Women’s 5k – 10:02 a.m. | Men’s 8k – 11 a.m.

THE FIELD – WOMEN’S 5K – 12 TEAMS
Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Little Rock, Louisiana, South Alabama, Texas State, Troy, ULM, UTA

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

THE FIELD – MEN’S 8K – 10 TEAMS
Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Little Rock, Louisiana, South Alabama, Texas State, Troy, ULM, UTA

Friday will mark the second-straight year and the sixth time (1978, 1989, 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2021) overall that South has hosted the Sun Belt Cross Country Championship meet.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Chris is a retired coach with many years of experience following track and field. Enjoys traveling with his wife, two children and grand kids.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

2021-West-Coast-Conference-Cross-Country-Championships 2021-West-Coast-Conference-Cross-Country-Championships

Cross Country

How to watch the 2021 West Coast Conference Cross Country Championships

Watch the 2021 West Coast Conference Cross Country Championships live stream online on Friday, October 29. Will BYU sweep the crowns this year?

2 hours ago
2021-MVC-Cross-Country-Conference-Championships-on-ESPN3 2021-MVC-Cross-Country-Conference-Championships-on-ESPN3

College

Watch 2021 MVC Cross Country Conference Championships on ESPN3

The 2021 MVC Cross Country Conference Championships be live streamed and you can follow the live results and team scores online on ESPN3.

2 hours ago
2021-American-Athletic-Conference-Championships 2021-American-Athletic-Conference-Championships

College

How to Watch the 2021 American Athletic Conference Championships

Watch the 2021 American Athletic Conference Championships live stream on Friday as Tulsa seeks to continue its dominance in the conference.

3 hours ago
Big-12-Cross-Country-Championships Big-12-Cross-Country-Championships

College

How to follow the 2021 Big 12 Cross Country Championship

Follow live results and team scores of the 2021 Big 12 Cross Country Championship will take place on Oct. 29, at the OSU Cross...

24 hours ago