How to watch the 2021 Valencia Half Marathon live

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso EDP on Sunday, with Ethiopians Letesenbet Gidey and Yalemzerf Yehualaw apparently targeting the world record.

The live broadcast will be streamed on the race Organizers YouTube Channel below, while you can also follow the Live Leaderboard Results and other result options here. Race time on Sunday will be at 2:25 a.m. ET so make sure to set your alarm clocks!

Where To Watch 2021 Valencia Half Marathon

Leading the way on the women’s side are Yehualaw and Gidey who are both confident heading into the race.

Yehualaw ran 1:03:44 in August, which would have been the current world best, but that time will not be ratified as a world half marathon record due to an error in the course measurement, much to her disappointment.

Yehualaw admits that the news that her record would not be ratified was a tough to take, but she is ready to move on and run another fast time when she take on her compatriot Gidey, who is the world 5000m and 10,000m record-holder.

The distance stars will go head-to-head in Valencia and will be hoping to push each other as they target the 1:04:02 run by Ruth Chepngetich in Istanbul in April, a mark which is pending world record ratification.

“Today I’m ready to get the record again,” Yehualaw said. “I’m in good shape, I’ve been training well… we’ll see on Sunday.”

Gidey is set to make her half marathon debut, but she noted: “I am confident that I can set the world record on Sunday.”

“Letesenbet and Yalemzerf are the big favourites and it is very possible that they can set the world record, but there are other names that can stand out, such as Sheila Chepkirui,” Marc Roig, manager of the international elite of the Valencia Half Marathon said.

Kenyans Rhonex Kipruto, Philemon Kiplimo, Kelvin Kiptum and Abel Kipchumba are among the top starters on the men’s side.

Kipruto, the 10K record holder says he’s hoping to run under 58 minutes. #Fast!

“I’m very happy to be here, the training went very well and that’s why I’m here today. For now, I am here to run under 58 minutes, which is a very demanding target,” he revealed.

Below are the men’s and women’s elite starting lists ahead of the race on Sunday

ELITE MEN COUNTRY PB

Rhonex Kipruto KEN 57:49

Philemon Kiplimo KEN 58:11

Kelvin Kiptum KEN 58:42

Abel Kipchumba KEN 58:48

Andamlak Belihu ETH 58:54

Felix Kipkoech KEN 58:57

Muktar Edris ETH 59:04

Daniel Mateiko KEN 59:25

Gabriel Geay TAN 59:42

Alfred Barkach KEN 59:46

Sondre Moen NOR 59:48

Kennedy Kimutai KEN 1:00:39

Juan Luis Barrios MEX 1:00:46

Nils Voigt GER 1:01:35

Amanal Petros GER 1:01:37

Frank Lara USA 1:01:48

Samuel Fitwi GER 1:01:56

Amaury Paquet BEL 1:02:28

Soufiane Bouchikhi BEL 1:02:59

Matías Silva CHI 1:03:01

Nekagenet Crippa ITA 1:03:23

Otmane Nait Hammou Refugee 1:03:28

Pasquale Selvarolo ITA 1:03:46

Simon Holbek DEN 1:03:48

Adam Clarke GBR 1:04:06

Jarkko Järvenpää FIN 1:04:30

Francesco Agostini ITA 1:04:41

Patrik Wägeli SUI 1:04:51

Ferenc Barucs HUN 1:04:55

Thomas De Bock BEL 1:04:58

Marvin Blanco VEN 1:05:06

Dillon Cassar MLT 1:06:45

Iliass Aouani ITA 1:06:52

Pradubass Krishnan MLS 1:07:00

Rodgers Kwemoi KEN Debut

Mathew Kimeli KEN Debut

Mark Lomuket KEN Debut

Richard Douma NED Debut

Phil Sesemann GBR Debut

Josphat Kiptoo Chumo KEN Pacer

Evans Kipkemei Kurui KEN Pacer

Emmanuel Maru KEN Pacer

Mathew Chekwurui KEN Pacer

ELITE WOMEN COUNTRY PB

Yalemzerf Yehualaw ETH 1:03:44

Letensenbet Gidey ETH Debut

Genzebe Dibaba ETH 1:05:18**

Senbere Teferi ETH 1:05:32

Sheila Chepkirui KEN 1:05:39

Hawi Feysa ETH 1:05:41

Irene Cheptai KEN 1:06:43

Brenda Jepleting KEN 1:06:52

Nigsti Haftu ETH 1:08:05

Guteni Shone ETH 1:08:31

Sarah Lahti SWE 1:09:53

Gladys Tejeda PER 1:10:14

Úrsula Sánchez MEX 1:10:19

Jessica Augusto POR 1:10:29

Brenda Flores MEX 1:10:36

Fionnuala McCormack IRL 1:10:44

Risper Gesabwa Bayaki MEX 1:11:41

Emma Mitchell IRL 1:12:28

Camilla Richardsson FIN 1:12:46

Nicole Egger SUI 1:13:34

Valdilene Dos Santos BRA 1:14:38

Fadouwa Ledhem FRA 1:14:50

María Isabel Vélez MEX 1:19:40

Aimee Pratt GBR Debut

Josephat Kemboi KEN Pacer

Yakoub Labquira MOR Pacer