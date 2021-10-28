How to watch the 2021 West Coast Conference Cross Country Championships

SAN MATEO, Calif. – Some of the nation’s fastest student-athletes descend on Newhall Community Park in Concord Friday, October 29 for the 2021 West Coast Conference Cross Country Championships.

Six nationally-ranked men’s and women’s programs will vie for the team title, led by defending NCAA Women’s Team Champion No. 3 BYU and the 2019 NCAA Men’s Champion No. 7 BYU. Both Gonzaga and Portland feature nationally ranked men’s and women’s programs.

The women’s 6K race starts at 10:00 a.m. PT and the men’s 8K race begins at 11:00 a.m. If you can’t make it to the course in person both championships will be streamed by the WCC Network live on WCCsports.com.

WCC CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

WOMEN’S RACE (6K) – 10:00 AM PT

MEN’S RACE (8K) – 11:00 AM PT

AWARDS CEREMONY – 12:00 PM PT



*Both races and the awards ceremony will be broadcast live on the WCC Network on WCCsports.com.

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY NOTABLES

3 – National Top-20 Programs (as of 10/19/21)

No. 7 BYU

No. 13 Gonzaga

No. 17 Portland



4 – Regional Top-15 Programs (as of 10/19/21)

Mountain: No. 3 BYU

West: No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 6 Portland & No. 8 Santa Clara



8 – Team Championships

10 – Individual Champions



CONNER MANTZ

With his victory at the FSU XC Invite/Pre-Nationals, defending NCAA Champion Conner Mantz has won his last six races and enters the 2021 WCC Championships with 10 career race triumphs. The All-American and reigning USTFCCCA Athlete of the Year, Mantz has never posted a cross country finish outside the top10.



The two-time defending WCC Champion posted the fastest 8K time in conference history last year in Las Vegas (22:54.4) and became the first WCC student-athlete to win two individual titles since Portland’s Matt Sabo accomplished the feat in 1989-90. Portland’s Brent Felt (1985-86) and Chris Lattig (1981-82) also posted back-to-back triumphs. All three did so under a previous 10K format.



ORTON & PATAKI RETURN

BYU All-American Whittni Orton (2019) and Portland All-American Anna Pataki (2020) enter the 2021 event looking for their second individual WCC Championship. The last student-athlete to win back-to-back races was Tara Erdmann of LMU who won a WCC-record three – 2008, 20010-11.



WOMEN

3 – Nationally Ranked Programs (As of 10/19/21)

No. 3 BYU

No. 27 Portland

RV Gonzaga



4 – Regionally Ranked Top-15 Programs (As of 10/19/21)

Mountain: No. 3 BYU

West: No. 3 Portland; No. 5 Gonzaga; No. 7 San Francisco



10 – Team Championships

9 – Individual Champions