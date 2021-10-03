Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Kalkidan Gezahegne smashes 10km world record in Geneva
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch the 2021 London Marathon live

Cross Country Main News

No. 10 Arkansas wins Chile Pepper Festival women's title; Gear takes 5k victory

Main News

How to follow the 2021 Joe Piane – Notre Dame Invitational

Main News

Kenenisa Bekele targeting sub-two hours marathon

Main News

Berlin Marathon 2021 results: Adola wins, Bekele finished third
Kalkidan-Gezahegne-at-Tokoyo2020
Kalkidan Gezahegne wins silver medal at Tokoyo2020

Main News

Kalkidan Gezahegne smashes 10km world record in Geneva

Kalkidan Gezahegne won The Giants Geneva 10km on Sunday (3) in a time of 29:38*, which sees her breaking the world record by five seconds.

Published

Olympic 10,000m silver medallist Kalkidan Gezahegne won The Giants Geneva 10km on Sunday (3) in 29:38*, breaking the world record by five seconds.

The 30-year-old from Bahrain, contesting just the fourth road race of her career, went out fast. By the time she reached the halfway point in 14:46, she had a five-second lead over Kenyan duo Celliphine Chespol and Agnes Tirop, who last month set a women-only world record of 30:01 for the 10km distance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2021 London Marathon live

Ethiopia’s Dawit Seyaum also passed through halfway inside 15 minutes, but she soon started to drop back. The challenge from Chespol and Tirop also gradually faded, leaving Gezahegne with a significant lead.

Gezahegne covered the second half in 14:51, crossing the finish line in 29:38 to take five seconds off Joyciline Jepkosgei’s world record set in Prague in 2017. Tirop finished second in 30:20, eight seconds ahead of steeplechase specialist Chespol. Seyaum was further back in fourth, clocking 31:25.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the men’s race, world half marathon record-holder Kibiwott Kandie had fellow Kenyans Felix Kipkoech and Boniface Kibiwott for company as he passed through halfway in 13:28. The pace increased in the second half, which was enough to break Kibiwott, leaving Kandie and Kipkoech to duel for the top spot.

Kandie, always a strong finisher, came through to take the victory in 26:51, finishing six seconds ahead of Kipkoech. Kibiwott held on for third in 27:13. In fourth, Pietro Riva set an Italian record of 28:06.

*Subject to the usual ratification procedure

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

By World Athletics

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela world record Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela world record

Just In

Warholm, Rojas, McLaughlin world records ratified

World records set by Karsten Warholm, Sydney McLaughlin, and Yulimar Rojas have been ratified by the World Athletics. Check out the report.

3 days ago
Hellen-Obiri-of-Kenya-at-Tokyo-2020 Hellen-Obiri-of-Kenya-at-Tokyo-2020

Main News

How to watch Prefontaine Classic Distance Night live stream

Distance Night at the Prefontaine Classic will exclusively be broadcast live on USATF.TV on Friday, August 20. Watch the 5k world record attempt.

August 19, 2021
Sifan Hassan in action in the women's 10,000 Sifan Hassan in action in the women's 10,000

Diamond League

Sifan Hassan targets 5000m world record at Prefontaine Classic

Tokyo 2020 Olympics distance star Sifan Hassan is targeting the women's 5000m world record at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic. Will she break the record?

August 16, 2021
Ryan Crouser of USA in Shot Put Ryan Crouser of USA in Shot Put

Main News

[World records] Crouser, McLaughlin marks ratified by World Athletics

World Athletics has ratified world records that were achieved before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, including McLaughlin and Crouser marks.

August 11, 2021