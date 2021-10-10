Latest results from the 2021 Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO — Here are the top 20 results from the women’s and men’s Chicago Marathon races, as well as results from the wheelchair events here on Sunday. The runners were able to battle through the heat and windy conditions to make themselves and their fans proud.

Ethiopia’s Seifu Tura and Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya won the individual men’s and women’s Chicago Marathon races with respective times of 2:06:12 and 2:22:31.

Galen Rupp ran a very smart race to finish second in the men’s event in 2:06:35, while his American representatives, Emma Bates and Sara Hall led the way on the women’s side for the home supporters.

Bates finished second to Chepngetich with a big lifetime best of 2:24:20, while Hall crossed the line third in 2:27:19.

Below are the results.

Top results men’s Chicago Marathon

1. Tura, Seifu (ETH) – 2:06:12

2. Rupp, Galen (USA) – 2:06:35

3. Kiptanui, Eric (KEN) – 2:06:51

4. Suzuki, Kengo (JPN) – 2:08:50

5. Tamru Aredo, Shifera (ETH) – 2:09:39

6. Mickow, Colin (USA) – 2:13:31

7. Montanez, Nico (USA) – 2:13:55

8. Kipyego, Reuben Kiprop (KEN) – 2:14:24

9. Fischer, Reed (USA) – 2:14:41

10. Given, Wilkerson (USA) – 2:14:55

11. Panning, Zachery (USA) – 2:15:04

12. Thomson, Jacob (USA) – 2:15:49

13. Young, Clayton (USA) – 2:16:07

14. Wiley, Turner (USA) – 2:16:51

15. Derrick, Chris (USA) – 2:18:02

16. Izewski, Josh (USA) – 2:18:49

17. Butler, Ian (USA) – 2:20:01

18. Sayenko, Mike (USA) – 2:22:15

19. Jermann, Tyler (USA) – 2:23:21

20. Medina, Oscar (USA) – 2:24:46

Top results women Chicago Marathon

1. Chepngetich, Ruth (KEN) – 2:22:31

2. Bates, Emma (USA) – 2:24:20

3. Hall, Sara (USA) – 2:27:19

4. D’Amato, Keira (USA) – 2:28:22

5. Kiplagat, Vivian Jerono (KEN) – 2:29:14

6. Edwards, Rosie (GBR) – 2:30:17

7. Krifchin, Maegan (USA) – 2:30:17

8. Verdon, Carrie (USA) – 2:31:51

9. Pagano, Sarah (USA) – 2:33:11

10. Belete Tola, Meseret (ETH) – 2:33:14

11. Flanagan, Lindsay (USA) – 2:33:20

12. Nukuri, Diane (USA) – 2:34:25

13. Ocampo, Daiana (ARG) – 2:34:46

14. Gray, Alia (USA) – 2:35:24

15. Wetsch, Bria (USA) – 2:35:52

16. Bazeley, Kate (CAN) – 2:36:46

17. Van Ord, Tristin (USA) – 2:37:25

18. Dimoff, Carrie (USA) – 2:38:28

Results wheelchair women Chicago Marathon

1. McFadden, Tatyana (USA) – 1:48:57

2. Hoang, Yen (USA) – 1:50:14

3. Fesemyer, Jenna (USA) – 1:50:23

4. De Souza, Vanessa Cristina (BRA) – 1:58:09

5. McGrory, Amanda (USA) – 1:59:07

6. Wheeler, Michelle (USA) – 2:08:59

Results wheelchair men Chicago Marathon

1. Romanchuk, Daniel (USA) – 1:29:07

2. Hug, Marcel (SUI) – 1:29:08

3. Pike, Aaron (USA) – 1:29:28

4. Smith, Johnboy (GBR) – 1:29:37

5. Botello Jimenez, Rafael (ESP) – 1:38:27

6. Siemann, Brian (USA) – 1:38:27

7. Madera Jimenez, Jorge (ESP) – 1:38:28

8. Watanabe, Sho (JPN) – 1:38:29

9. Senbeta, James (USA) – 1:40:28

10. Clemmons, Christian (USA) – 1:49:42

11. Robinson, Jason (USA) – 1:52:46

12. Croft, Phillip (USA) – 1:58:14

13. Kim, Gyu Dae (KOR) – 1:58:54

14. Smith, Steven (USA) – 2:04:06

15. Furness, Dean (USA) – 2:08:58

