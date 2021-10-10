Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Latest results from the 2021 Chicago Marathon
Advertisement

Main News

2021 Chicago Marathon results, report: Tura and Chepngetich win titles

Main News

Watch 2021 Chicago Marathon with Hall and Rupp in action

Main News

How to stream, watch and follow the 2021 Chicago Marathon live?

Main News

Selected London Marathon results; Jepkosgei and Lemma win titles

Main News

Kalkidan Gezahegne smashes 10km world record in Geneva
Chicago-marathon-results-2021
Results from the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Main News

Latest results from the 2021 Chicago Marathon

Latest results from the 2021 Chicago Marathon, including the individual marathons and the women’s and men’s wheelchair events. Check it out below.

Published

CHICAGO — Here are the top 20 results from the women’s and men’s Chicago Marathon races, as well as results from the wheelchair events here on Sunday. The runners were able to battle through the heat and windy conditions to make themselves and their fans proud.

Ethiopia’s Seifu Tura and Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya won the individual men’s and women’s Chicago Marathon races with respective times of 2:06:12 and 2:22:31.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Galen Rupp ran a very smart race to finish second in the men’s event in 2:06:35, while his American representatives, Emma Bates and Sara Hall led the way on the women’s side for the home supporters.

Bates finished second to Chepngetich with a big lifetime best of 2:24:20, while Hall crossed the line third in 2:27:19.

Below are the results.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Top results men’s Chicago Marathon

1. Tura, Seifu (ETH) – 2:06:12
2. Rupp, Galen (USA) – 2:06:35
3. Kiptanui, Eric (KEN) – 2:06:51
4. Suzuki, Kengo (JPN) – 2:08:50
5. Tamru Aredo, Shifera (ETH) – 2:09:39
6. Mickow, Colin (USA) – 2:13:31
7. Montanez, Nico (USA) – 2:13:55
8. Kipyego, Reuben Kiprop (KEN) – 2:14:24
9. Fischer, Reed (USA) – 2:14:41
10. Given, Wilkerson (USA) – 2:14:55
11. Panning, Zachery (USA) – 2:15:04
12. Thomson, Jacob (USA) – 2:15:49
13. Young, Clayton (USA) – 2:16:07
14. Wiley, Turner (USA) – 2:16:51
15. Derrick, Chris (USA) – 2:18:02
16. Izewski, Josh (USA) – 2:18:49
17. Butler, Ian (USA) – 2:20:01
18. Sayenko, Mike (USA) – 2:22:15
19. Jermann, Tyler (USA) – 2:23:21
20. Medina, Oscar (USA) – 2:24:46

Top results women Chicago Marathon

1. Chepngetich, Ruth (KEN) – 2:22:31
2. Bates, Emma (USA) – 2:24:20
3. Hall, Sara (USA) – 2:27:19
4. D’Amato, Keira (USA) – 2:28:22
5. Kiplagat, Vivian Jerono (KEN) – 2:29:14
6. Edwards, Rosie (GBR) – 2:30:17
7. Krifchin, Maegan (USA) – 2:30:17
8. Verdon, Carrie (USA) – 2:31:51
9. Pagano, Sarah (USA) – 2:33:11
10. Belete Tola, Meseret (ETH) – 2:33:14
11. Flanagan, Lindsay (USA) – 2:33:20
12. Nukuri, Diane (USA) – 2:34:25
13. Ocampo, Daiana (ARG) – 2:34:46
14. Gray, Alia (USA) – 2:35:24
15. Wetsch, Bria (USA) – 2:35:52
16. Bazeley, Kate (CAN) – 2:36:46
17. Van Ord, Tristin (USA) – 2:37:25
18. Dimoff, Carrie (USA) – 2:38:28

Results wheelchair women Chicago Marathon

1. McFadden, Tatyana (USA) – 1:48:57
2. Hoang, Yen (USA) – 1:50:14
3. Fesemyer, Jenna (USA) – 1:50:23
4. De Souza, Vanessa Cristina (BRA) – 1:58:09
5. McGrory, Amanda (USA) – 1:59:07
6. Wheeler, Michelle (USA) – 2:08:59

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Results wheelchair men Chicago Marathon

1. Romanchuk, Daniel (USA) – 1:29:07
2. Hug, Marcel (SUI) – 1:29:08
3. Pike, Aaron (USA) – 1:29:28
4. Smith, Johnboy (GBR) – 1:29:37
5. Botello Jimenez, Rafael (ESP) – 1:38:27
6. Siemann, Brian (USA) – 1:38:27
7. Madera Jimenez, Jorge (ESP) – 1:38:28
8. Watanabe, Sho (JPN) – 1:38:29
9. Senbeta, James (USA) – 1:40:28
10. Clemmons, Christian (USA) – 1:49:42
11. Robinson, Jason (USA) – 1:52:46
12. Croft, Phillip (USA) – 1:58:14
13. Kim, Gyu Dae (KOR) – 1:58:54
14. Smith, Steven (USA) – 2:04:06
15. Furness, Dean (USA) – 2:08:58

For more information and results and tracking click here

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Sand-Plum-Nature-Trail Sand-Plum-Nature-Trail

College

How to follow Fort Hays State – Sand Plum Nature Trail meet live!

A record 785 individuals from 40 schools are entered across the four races for the Sand Plum Nature Trail and you follow live results!

1 day ago
Conner_Mantz_BYU_wins Conner_Mantz_BYU_wins

College

No. 3 BYU men’s cross country ready for Roy Griak Invitational, follow live results

The third-ranked men’s cross country will travels to compete in the 35th Annual Roy Griak Invitational at Les Bolstad Golf Course on Friday, Sept....

September 22, 2021
Oklahoma-State-Cowboy-Jamboree-2021-Results Oklahoma-State-Cowboy-Jamboree-2021-Results

College

UPDATED: Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree results; No. 1 Northern Arizona dominates

Top-ranked Northern Arizona eased to victory on the men's side at the 2021 Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree cross country meet here in Stillwater.

September 18, 2021
FSU-cross-country-Adriaan-Wildschutt-Ross-Obley FSU-cross-country-Adriaan-Wildschutt-Ross-Obley

College

FSU XC Open 2021 live results, teams and updates

Florida State cross country will host the 2021 FSU XC Open on Friday at Apalachee Regional Park and you can follow live results and...

September 16, 2021