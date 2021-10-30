Minnesota, Wisconsin win 2021 Big Ten Cross Country Championships; results

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Minnesota claimed its first women’s title since 2008, while Wisconsin earned its fourth straight men’s crown at the 2021 Big Ten Cross Country Championships on Friday at the Blue & White Golf Courses in University Park, Pa. 2021 Big Ten Cross Country Championships – Final Results



The Minnesota women’s cross country program earned its third Big Ten Championship and first since 2008, registering 72 points to edge second-place Wisconsin by six points. The Gophers were led by individual champion Megan Hasz, who completed the 6K course in 20:34.5.

Hasz becomes the third Gopher to claim the individual championship and the second in as many years, following her sister Bethany’s victory last season.



For the fourth consecutive year and 52nd time overall, the Wisconsin men’s cross country program won the Big Ten Championship, tallying 27 points to outdistance runner-up Michigan (79 points). That's Megan Hasz of @GopherCCTF (20:34.5 across 6K) with a late burst to win the #B1GXC Women's Championship. pic.twitter.com/ONIbnafIZx— Minnesota on BTN (@MinnesotaOnBTN) October 29, 2021

The Badgers, who secured four straight conference titles for the first time since their Big Ten-record 14 in a row from 1999-2012, placed all five scoring runners in the top 10.

This marked the 11th conference championship for head coach Mick Byrne, who moves into a tie for second place with former Badger head coach Jerry Schumacher, trailing only Wisconsin’s Martin Smith (12 championships).



Wisconsin’s Bob Liking earned the men’s individual title, finishing the 5.2-mile course in 24:38.7 to edge out teammate Olin Hacker by 3.6 seconds. Liking becomes the 35th Badger to win the individual men’s cross country championship and the first since Oliver Hoare in 2019.



The All-Big Ten first and second teams are listed below — the top seven finishers at the Big Ten Championships earn first-team all-conference honors, while the runners ending up in places 8-14 are awarded second-team All-Big Ten accolades.



Women’s Honorees :



First-Team All-Big Ten

Ericka VanderLende, Michigan

Kayla Windemuller, Michigan

Jenna Magness, Michigan State

Megan Hasz, Minnesota

Abby Kohut-Jackson, Minnesota

Rachel McCardell, Northwestern

Addie Engel, Ohio State

Second-Team All-Big Ten

Sarah Schmitt, Indiana

Lynsie Gram, Michigan State

Kaitlyn Hynes, Michigan State

Bethany Hasz, Minnesota

Erika Freyhof, Nebraska

Alissa Niggemann, Wisconsin

Samantha Stieve, Wisconsin



Men’s Honorees :



First-Team All-Big Ten

Jonathan Davis, Illinois

Arjun Jha, Indiana

Morgan Beadlescomb, Michigan State

Alec Basten, Minnesota

Evan Bishop, Wisconsin

Olin Hacker, Wisconsin

Bob Liking, Wisconsin



Second-Team All-Big Ten

Tyler Cushing, Illinois

Tom Dodd, Michigan

Devin Meyrer, Michigan

Shuaib Aljabaly, Wisconsin

Rowen Ellenberg, Wisconsin

Seth Hirsch, Wisconsin

Jackson Sharp, Wisconsin