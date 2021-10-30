Connect with us

Minnesota, Wisconsin win 2021 Big Ten Cross Country Championships; results
Minnesota AND Wisconsin win 2021 Big Ten Cross Country Championships. Full report below.

Published

2021-Big-Ten-Cross-Country-Championships-Results
2021 Big Ten Cross Country Championships Results

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Minnesota claimed its first women’s title since 2008, while Wisconsin earned its fourth straight men’s crown at the 2021 Big Ten Cross Country Championships on Friday at the Blue & White Golf Courses in University Park, Pa. 2021 Big Ten Cross Country Championships – Final Results

The Minnesota women’s cross country program earned its third Big Ten Championship and first since 2008, registering 72 points to edge second-place Wisconsin by six points. The Gophers were led by individual champion Megan Hasz, who completed the 6K course in 20:34.5.

READ MORE: Big 12 Cross Country Championship results: Oklahoma State sweep team titles

Hasz becomes the third Gopher to claim the individual championship and the second in as many years, following her sister Bethany’s victory last season.

For the fourth consecutive year and 52nd time overall, the Wisconsin men’s cross country program won the Big Ten Championship, tallying 27 points to outdistance runner-up Michigan (79 points).

The Badgers, who secured four straight conference titles for the first time since their Big Ten-record 14 in a row from 1999-2012, placed all five scoring runners in the top 10.

This marked the 11th conference championship for head coach Mick Byrne, who moves into a tie for second place with former Badger head coach Jerry Schumacher, trailing only Wisconsin’s Martin Smith (12 championships).

Wisconsin’s Bob Liking earned the men’s individual title, finishing the 5.2-mile course in 24:38.7 to edge out teammate Olin Hacker by 3.6 seconds. Liking becomes the 35th Badger to win the individual men’s cross country championship and the first since Oliver Hoare in 2019.

The All-Big Ten first and second teams are listed below — the top seven finishers at the Big Ten Championships earn first-team all-conference honors, while the runners ending up in places 8-14 are awarded second-team All-Big Ten accolades.

For more information on this year’s Big Ten Cross Country Championships, visit the official Championships Central page at bigten.org/xcchamps.

Women’s Honorees:

First-Team All-Big Ten
Ericka VanderLende, Michigan
Kayla Windemuller, Michigan
Jenna Magness, Michigan State
Megan Hasz, Minnesota
Abby Kohut-Jackson, Minnesota
Rachel McCardell, Northwestern
Addie Engel, Ohio State

Second-Team All-Big Ten
Sarah Schmitt, Indiana
Lynsie Gram, Michigan State
Kaitlyn Hynes, Michigan State
Bethany Hasz, Minnesota
Erika Freyhof, Nebraska
Alissa Niggemann, Wisconsin
Samantha Stieve, Wisconsin

Men’s Honorees:

First-Team All-Big Ten
Jonathan Davis, Illinois
Arjun Jha, Indiana
Morgan Beadlescomb, Michigan State
Alec Basten, Minnesota
Evan Bishop, Wisconsin
Olin Hacker, Wisconsin
Bob Liking, Wisconsin

Second-Team All-Big Ten
Tyler Cushing, Illinois
Tom Dodd, Michigan
Devin Meyrer, Michigan
Shuaib Aljabaly, Wisconsin
Rowen Ellenberg, Wisconsin
Seth Hirsch, Wisconsin
Jackson Sharp, Wisconsin

