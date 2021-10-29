Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

College Main News

No.1 New Mexico dominates Mountain West Cross Country Championships
Advertisement

College Main News

Big 12 Cross Country Championship results: Oklahoma State sweep team titles

College

2021 ACC Cross Country Championships results; Notre Dame and NC State win the titles

College

No. 5 Alabama women target SEC Cross Country Championships: Watch it live

College

Watch 2021 MVC Cross Country Conference Championships on ESPN3

College Main News

How to Watch the 2021 American Athletic Conference Championships
Mountain-West-Cross-Country-Championships
2021 Mountain West Cross Country Championships

College

No.1 New Mexico dominates Mountain West Cross Country Championships

Competing in the 2021 Mountain West Cross Country Championships on Friday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the top-ranked New Mexico women’s program won its 14th consecutive title.

Published

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Competing in the 2021 Mountain West Cross Country Championships on Friday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the top-ranked New Mexico women’s program won its 14th consecutive title, while the Air Force men’s team claimed the crown for the second-straight season.

READ MORE: 2021 ACC Cross Country Championships results; Notre Dame and NC State win the titles
 
New Mexico, the nation’s No. 1 ranked team, scored 15 points, just the third perfect score in MW Women’s Cross Country Championship history and first since 2002. Air Force claimed the men’s title with 27 points, the fewest team points since New Mexico in 2014 (26).
 
On the women’s side, the Lobos secured the first seven places in the 6k race, while extending its record of most league championships in any sport in MW history. Lobos junior Amelia Mazza-Downie earned the individual title with a time of 19:37.3, which is tied for the second-fastest time in MW championship history.
 
The other six Lobos finished within 20 seconds of Mazza-Downie. Rounding out the top 10 on the women’s side, Colorado State’s Lily Tomasula-Martin finished in eighth, clocking a time a 19:57:3, Nevada’s Tierney Wolfgram came in ninth with a time of 19:58.6 and Utah State’s Katie Struthers finished 10th with a time of 20:05.1.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

MORE READ: Big 12 Cross Country Championship results: Oklahoma State sweep team titles
 
On the men’s side, Air Force won its fourth MW championship in program history after six Falcons finished in the top 10. Falcons Junior Sam Gilman placed second for the second year in a row and was the first Falcon to cross the finish line with a time of 23:31.1.
 
Boise State had two runners place in the top 10, including the 2021 MW individual champion Dario De Caro, who claimed the Broncos first individual title since 2016 and recorded the second-fastest time in MW Championship history (23:26.8).
 
The remaining top-10 finishers on the men’s side, Colorado State’s Tanner Norman finished fourth with a time of 23:36.0 and New Mexico’s Abdirizak Ibrahim placed fifth, clocking a time of 23:37.3.
 
Mountain West teams and individual runners will now turn their attention to the NCAA Mountain or West Regionals, which will be held on Friday, Nov. 12.
 
For results, post-race interviews, photos and more, visit the cross country championships central page on TheMW.com.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Big-12-Cross-Country-Championships-2021 Big-12-Cross-Country-Championships-2021

College

Big 12 Cross Country Championship results: Oklahoma State sweep team titles

Results from the 2021 Big 12 Cross Country Championships as Oklahoma State swept team titles Friday. Oklahoma State is now a podium contender!

2 hours ago
2021-ACC-Cross-Country-Championships 2021-ACC-Cross-Country-Championships

College

2021 ACC Cross Country Championships results; Notre Dame and NC State win the titles

Notre Dame men and NC State women again claimed team titles at the 2021 ACC Cross Country Championships. Results and more on the day.

2 hours ago
Alabama_Women_Team_SEC_Cross_Country Alabama_Women_Team_SEC_Cross_Country

College

No. 5 Alabama women target SEC Cross Country Championships: Watch it live

Fifth-ranked Alabama women's cross country team is targeting the 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships and you can watch it live on SEC Network.

12 hours ago
American-East-Cross-Country-Championships American-East-Cross-Country-Championships

Main News

How to watch 2021 America East Cross Country Championships live stream

Watch and follow the 2021 America East Cross Country Championships live online on Friday. Live streaming will be on American East TV for free!

15 hours ago