No. 1 Northern Arizona dominates FSU Invite/Pre-Nationals; complete results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The No. 1 ranked Northern Arizona men champion the FSU Invite/Pre-Nationals after a star-studded showdown against some of the best programs in the country at the moment. Complete results from each race: Men’s Garnet 8k (HTML) | Women’s Garnet 6k (HTML) | Men’s Open 8k (HTML) | Women’s Open 6k (HTML)

In an extremely dominant performance, Northern Arizona placed three All-American men in the top-10 as redshirt sophomore Abdihamid Nur (22:55.2) led the Flagstaff pack, finishing fourth overall in the 8K race, with sophomore Drew Bosley (23:00.5) and freshman Nico Young (23:12.4) following close behind in sixth and ninth; Nur’s sub-23 eight kilometer time qualifies as the fifth-fastest pace at Apalachee Regional Park.

Mantz Wins 8K FSU Invite/Pre-Nationals Title

Conner Mantz of Byu was the individual champion after covering the 8k course with a time of 22:47.0, beating Adriaan Wildschutt of Florida State who ran 22:49.4 and Alabama’s Victor Kiprop who ran 22:54.8.

Although the Lumberjack did not have a perfect start out of the gate, they recovered quickly and were in control by the 3K mark of the race; moving strategically through the course, they maintained composure and position as they continued to lead the remainder of the meet.

Redshirt junior George Kusche (23:24.0), and redshirt sophomore Theo Quax (23:26.3) respectively placed 20th and 25th to round out the NAU team score of 64 points.

Meanwhile, No. 7 Colorado and No. 8 Arkansas sequentially finished second and third, each with a score of 128 points; No. 5 BYU came in fourth (131 points) and No. 2 Notre Dame placed fifth (203 points).

No. 5 Colorado earned first overall (54 points), No. 10 Utah placed second (149 points), No. 15 Florida State finished third (163 points), No. 14 Mississippi took fourth (165 points), No. 12 North Carolina placed fifth (184 points), and No. 11 Arkansas finished sixth (243 points).

With the morning already off to a successful start, it was time for the men’s and women’s open races.

Similarly to the first matchup of the day, the Lumberjack men earned gold once again, displaying their depth, and placing four men within the top-eight; redshirt freshman Caleb Easton (24:20.0) finished fourth overall, with freshman Kang Nyoak on his heels in fifth (24:22.1). Meanwhile, redshirt freshman Brodey Hasty placed seventh and redshirt senior Aldo Marquez (24:25.6) went eighth.

Redshirt freshman Corey Gorgas (24:39.5) finished just outside the top-10 as well, adding 14 points to the NAU men’s grand total of 38 points.

No. 5 BYU placed second (91 points), and Georgetown finished third (124 points).