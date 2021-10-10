Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Photos from the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon
Advertisement

Main News

Latest results from the 2021 Chicago Marathon

Main News

2021 Chicago Marathon results, report: Tura and Chepngetich win titles

Main News

Watch 2021 Chicago Marathon with Hall and Rupp in action

Main News

How to stream, watch and follow the 2021 Chicago Marathon live?

Main News

Selected London Marathon results; Jepkosgei and Lemma win titles
Chicago-marathon-photos-2021
Check out Getty Images Chicago Marathon photos

Main News

Photos from the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Photos and results from the 2021 Bank of American Chicago Marathon, which took place on Sunday. Don’t forget the Boston Marathon in on Monday!

Published

Here are some of the photos that were taken from the 2021 Chicago Marathon on Sunday, as Ethiopia’s Seifu Tura and Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya won the individual men’s and women’s Chicago Marathon races with respective times of 2:06:12 and 2:22:31.

The event was the first race of the world marathon majors this year on American soil, follow the races in Berlin and London in recent weeks. On Monday, several top runners will also lineup to take part in the 2021 Boston Marathon and you will not want to miss that event either.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Latest results from the 2021 Chicago Marathon

Americans Galen Rupp and Emma Bates both secured second place finishes in the men’s and women’s race in Chicago! Great job, especially from Bates, who set a new personal best. Check out the report and results link above.

Photos from the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Galen-Rupp-at-the-Volkswagen-Prague-Marathon Galen-Rupp-at-the-Volkswagen-Prague-Marathon

Main News

Watch 2021 Chicago Marathon with Hall and Rupp in action

You can watch Sara Hall and Galen Rupp at the 2021 Chicago Marathon here this morning live on NBC and NBCSN and the App....

9 hours ago
2019-BOA-Chicago-Marathon 2019-BOA-Chicago-Marathon

Main News

How to stream, watch and follow the 2021 Chicago Marathon live?

You can watch all the action from the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon live on NBC. Live results and race updates will also...

22 hours ago
How-to-Watch-2021-London-Marathon-Live How-to-Watch-2021-London-Marathon-Live

Main News

How to watch the 2021 London Marathon live

You can watch and follow all the action from the 2021 London Marathon on BBC One and you will also be able to stream...

October 2, 2021
TCS-Amsterdam-Marathon TCS-Amsterdam-Marathon

Marathon News

Fast field will target TCS Amsterdam Marathon course record

Some fast athletes aim for a time faster than the TCS Amsterdam Marathon course record of 2.04.06 (Lawrence Cherono, 2018).

October 1, 2021