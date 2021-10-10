Here are some of the photos that were taken from the 2021 Chicago Marathon on Sunday, as Ethiopia’s Seifu Tura and Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya won the individual men’s and women’s Chicago Marathon races with respective times of 2:06:12 and 2:22:31.

The event was the first race of the world marathon majors this year on American soil, follow the races in Berlin and London in recent weeks. On Monday, several top runners will also lineup to take part in the 2021 Boston Marathon and you will not want to miss that event either.

Americans Galen Rupp and Emma Bates both secured second place finishes in the men’s and women’s race in Chicago! Great job, especially from Bates, who set a new personal best. Check out the report and results link above.

Photos from the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon