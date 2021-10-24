Results: Gidey smashes world half marathon WR at 2021 Valencia Half Marathon

Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey delivered on her promise after she smashed the women’s half marathon world record at the 2021 Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso EDP on Sunday. Gidey won with a time of one hour, two minutes and 52 seconds.

Gidey Delivered On Her World Record Promise

The long distance track star said in the build-up to the race that she was confident about running a fast time in the same Spanish city where she broke the world 5000m record last year, and the Ethiopian lived up to her own hype on her half marathon debut at the World Athletics Elite Label road race.

Gidey’s winning time saw her shaving more than a minute off the previous half marathon world record of 1:04:02 set by Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich this year.

The 23-year-old also owns the world 5,000 meters (14:06.62) and 10,000 meters (29:01.03) records on the track.

Yehualaw finished second in 1:03:51, also inside the previous world record, while third place went to Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya with 1:04:53.

Fast Pace Running Setup WR Run

Paced by Mebrahtu Kiros, Gidey, the Tokyo Olympics 10,000m bronze medallist, went through the opening 5km in a fast 15:00 with her Ethiopian teammate Yalemzerf Yehualaw also getting off swiftly.

Gidey covered her 10km in 29:45 minutes, about 35 seconds quicker than the pace of Chepngetich when she set the record. She then steadily improved her pace as the race went on in sunny conditions to secure the win.

“I’m so happy to break the world record in my first half marathon and my first race for the NN Running Team. Gracias Valencia,” Gidey said after the race.

Kipchumba Moves Up To Sixth All-Time

Meanwhile, the men’s race was won by Kenya’s Abel Kipchumba, who made a late surge to win in 58:07 minutes after overtaking fellow Kenyan Rhonex Kipruto in the closing stages of the race.

Kipchumba now moves up to sixth on the world all-time list with his performance, while improving on his own world-leading mark of 58:48 from Herzogenaurach last month.

Kenyan runners swept the top five spots on the men’s side.

Kipruto finished second in 58:09 and Daniel Mateiko was third in 58:26 as the top seven men finished inside 59 minutes.

Leaderboard Results

2021 Valencia Half Marathon Leading results

Women

1 Letesenbet Gidey (ETH) 1:02:52

2 Yalemzerf Yehualaw (ETH) 1:03:51

3 Sheila Chepkirui (KEN) 1:04:53

4 Brenda Jepleting (KEN) 1:05:44

5 Bosena Mulate (ETH) 1:06:00

6 Nigsti Haftu (ETH) 1:06:17

7 Hawi Feysa (ETH) 1:07:25

8 Sarah Lahti (SWE) 1:08:19

9 Fionnuala McCormack (IRL) 1:09:32

10 Camilla Richardsson (FIN) 1:10:51

Men

1 Abel Kipchumba (KEN) 58:07

2 Rhonex Kipruto (KEN) 58:09

3 Daniel Mateiko (KEN) 58:26

4 Kennedy Kimutai (KEN) 58:28

5 Philemon Kiplimo (KEN) 58:34

6 Muktar Edris (ETH) 58:40

7 Mathew Kimeli (KEN) 58:43

8 Kelvin Kiptum (KEN) 59:02

9 Rodgers Kwemoi (KEN) 59:16

10 Felix Kipkoech (KEN) 59:28