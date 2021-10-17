PARIS, France — The following are selected results from the 2021 Paris Marathon, along with the link to the complete race results on Sunday. The Schneider Electric Paris Marathon, the World Athletics Elite Label race, returns to the French capital for the first time in 18 months.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event had to be canceled in 2020, while the organizers also shifted the competition from its usual slot in April to October after getting the green light to stage the race and featured 60,000 participants from 145 countries. Live leaderboard men | Live leaderboard women

RACE REPORT

In action on the road Sunday, Kenya’s Elisha Rotich and Ethiopian Tigist Memuye captured the men’s and women’s respective races.

Rotich crossed the finish line first on the men’s side after winning the close battle with four other runners. The Kenyan ran 2:04:23 to beat Hailelmaryam Kiros (ETH) who ran 2:04:42 in second place, with Hillary Kipsambu (KEN) stopping the clock at 2:04:45 4 to complete the podium places. Kenya’s Barselius Kipyego (2:04:49) and Abayneh Degu (ETH) 2:04:52 rounded out the top five.

On the women’s side, Memuye broke the tape at 2:26:12 to take first place and finish ahead of compatriots Yenenesh Dinkesa (2:26:15) and Fantu Jimma (2:26:22). Waganesh Mekasha (ETH) ran 2:26:37 for fourth and Janet Ruguru (KEN) ran 2:27:06 for fifth.

Top results men

1. Elisha Rotich (KEN) – 2:04:23

2.Hailelmaryam Kiros (ETH) – 2:04:42

3. Hillary Kipsambu (KEN) – 2:04:45

4. Barselius Kipyego (KEN) – 2:04:49

5. Abayneh Degu (ETH) 2:04:52

6. Morris Gachaga (KEN) – 2:05:09

7. Tsegaye Getachew (ETH) – 2:05:11

8. Joel Kimurer (KEN) – 2:05:25

9. Mike Kiptum (KNE) – 2:07:07

10. Nicolas Kirwa (KEN) – 2:07:22

Top results women

1. Tigist Memuye (ETH) – 2:26:12

2. Yenenesh Dinkesa (ETH) – 2:26:15

3. Fantu Jimma (ETH) – 2:26:22

4. Waganesh Mekasha (ETH) – 2:26:37

5. Janet Ruguru (KEN) – 2:27:06

6. Yeshi Chekole (ETH) – 2:27:11

7. Antonina Kwambai (KEN) – 2:27:26

8. Ayana Mulisa (ETH) – 2:28:26

9. Sifan Melaku (ETH) – 2:30:21

10. Priscah Jeptoo (KEN) – 2:32:09