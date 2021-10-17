Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Selected results from the 2021 Paris Marathon
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch 2021 Canadian 10K Championships live streaming

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Paris Marathon live

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Cardiff Cross Challenge

Main News

How to watch No. 1 NC State vs No. 2 BYU at Nuttycombe Wisconsin invitational

College Main News

How to follow the FSU Invite/Pre-Nationals live results
Tigist-Memuye-wins-2021-Paris-Marathon
Ethiopian Tigist Memuye won the Tigist Memuye wins 2021 Paris Marathon. Photo: A.S.O./Fabien Boukla

Main News

Selected results from the 2021 Paris Marathon

Selected results from the 2021 Paris Marathon as Kenya’s Elisha Rotich and Ethiopian Tigist Memuye won the men’s and women’s respective races.

Published

PARIS, France — The following are selected results from the 2021 Paris Marathon, along with the link to the complete race results on Sunday. The Schneider Electric Paris Marathon, the World Athletics Elite Label race, returns to the French capital for the first time in 18 months.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event had to be canceled in 2020, while the organizers also shifted the competition from its usual slot in April to October after getting the green light to stage the race and featured 60,000 participants from 145 countries. Live leaderboard men | Live leaderboard women

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

RACE REPORT

In action on the road Sunday, Kenya’s Elisha Rotich and Ethiopian Tigist Memuye captured the men’s and women’s respective races.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Rotich crossed the finish line first on the men’s side after winning the close battle with four other runners. The Kenyan ran 2:04:23 to beat Hailelmaryam Kiros (ETH) who ran 2:04:42 in second place, with Hillary Kipsambu (KEN) stopping the clock at 2:04:45 4 to complete the podium places. Kenya’s Barselius Kipyego (2:04:49) and Abayneh Degu (ETH) 2:04:52 rounded out the top five.

On the women’s side, Memuye broke the tape at 2:26:12 to take first place and finish ahead of compatriots Yenenesh Dinkesa (2:26:15) and Fantu Jimma (2:26:22). Waganesh Mekasha (ETH) ran 2:26:37 for fourth and Janet Ruguru (KEN) ran 2:27:06 for fifth.

Top results men

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1. Elisha Rotich (KEN) – 2:04:23
2.Hailelmaryam Kiros (ETH) – 2:04:42
3. Hillary Kipsambu (KEN) – 2:04:45
4. Barselius Kipyego (KEN) – 2:04:49
5. Abayneh Degu (ETH) 2:04:52
6. Morris Gachaga (KEN) – 2:05:09
7. Tsegaye Getachew (ETH) – 2:05:11
8. Joel Kimurer (KEN) – 2:05:25
9. Mike Kiptum (KNE) – 2:07:07
10. Nicolas Kirwa (KEN) – 2:07:22

Top results women

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1. Tigist Memuye (ETH) – 2:26:12
2. Yenenesh Dinkesa (ETH) – 2:26:15
3. Fantu Jimma (ETH) – 2:26:22
4. Waganesh Mekasha (ETH) – 2:26:37
5. Janet Ruguru (KEN) – 2:27:06
6. Yeshi Chekole (ETH) – 2:27:11
7. Antonina Kwambai (KEN) – 2:27:26
8. Ayana Mulisa (ETH) – 2:28:26
9. Sifan Melaku (ETH) – 2:30:21
10. Priscah Jeptoo (KEN) – 2:32:09

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

2021-Paris-Marathon 2021-Paris-Marathon

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Paris Marathon live

You can watch and follow the 2021 Paris Marathon on Sunday with viewers in the USA and in North American able to watch the...

10 hours ago
Chicago-marathon-photos-2021 Chicago-marathon-photos-2021

Main News

Photos from the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Photos and results from the 2021 Bank of American Chicago Marathon, which took place on Sunday. Don't forget the Boston Marathon in on Monday!

7 days ago
Galen-Rupp-at-the-Volkswagen-Prague-Marathon Galen-Rupp-at-the-Volkswagen-Prague-Marathon

Main News

Watch 2021 Chicago Marathon with Hall and Rupp in action

You can watch Sara Hall and Galen Rupp at the 2021 Chicago Marathon here this morning live on NBC and NBCSN and the App....

October 10, 2021
2019-BOA-Chicago-Marathon 2019-BOA-Chicago-Marathon

Main News

How to stream, watch and follow the 2021 Chicago Marathon live?

You can watch all the action from the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon live on NBC. Live results and race updates will also...

October 9, 2021