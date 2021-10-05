The ACC Cross Country Performers of the Week are...

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) recognized the following student-athletes as the ACC Cross Country Performers of the Week.

ACC Men’s Performer of the Week – Adriaan Wildschutt, Florida State, Sr., Ceres, South Africa

Earned his third ACC Performer of the Week honor of this season and was named the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week for the second time this fall after posting a winning five-mile time of 23:06.7 at the Notre Dame Joe Piane Invitational, five seconds ahead of the next competitor. Wildschutt turned in one of the best performances in meet history, despite warmer temperatures (mid-70s) and became the first Seminole to win three straight races since Florida State joined the ACC in 1991.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

ACC Women’s Performer of the Week – Kelsey Chmiel, NC State, Jr., Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Led the top-ranked NC State women to victory over a stacked field at the Joe Piane Invite, placing third overall as the Wolfpack’s top finisher with a 5K time of 16:14.6. The sophomore finished the race only 4.3 seconds behind reigning NCAA individual champion Mercy Chelangat. Chmiel led the Wolfpack scorers, all of whom placed in the top 12, and the squad was the only team with more than two finishers in the top 10.

ACC Men’s Freshman of the Week – Parker Wolfe, North Carolina, Fr., Denver, Colo.

Wolfe finished fifth to lead UNC to a team win at the Paul Short Run on Friday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. With five runners in the top 20 and a spread of just 12.9 seconds between their times, the Tar Heels finished with 56 points. Villanova, tied with the Tar Heels at No 23 in the national rankings, finished just one point off the lead at 57. The only freshman to finish in the top 10, Wolfe crossed in a time of 23:38.9 in his second collegiate race and first 8K.

ACC Women’s Co-Freshman of the Week – Elle Mezzio, Miami, Fr., Sandy Springs, Ga.

Played a key role with the sixth-fastest 6K time in program history as Miami’s women took the team title in the Brown Division race at the Paul Short Run. Mezzio clocked in at 21:28.1 as the Hurricanes placed 97 points ahead of the second-place team in the field.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

ACC Women’s Co-Freshman of the Week – Sarah Copeland, Georgia Tech, Fr., Johannesburg, South Africa

Earned her second ACC weekly honor of the season following a first-place showing in the women’s 5K at the Alexander/Asics Invitational. Copeland’s time of 17:38.14 was three seconds per minute faster than her previous personal best.