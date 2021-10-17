Top results from the 2021 TCS Amsterdam Marathon Results; records fall

Top 10 results from the 2021 TCS Amsterdam Marathon. Endurance stars Angela Tanui and Tamirat Tola each ran the fastest-ever times on Dutch soil on Sunday at the World Athletics Elite Platinum Label road race.

Tamirat Tola Wins Men’s Race

In the men’s race, Ethiopia’s Rio 2016 Olympic 10,000m bronze medalist Tola broke the tape in a time of two hours, 03 minutes and 39 seconds to secure the victory after timing his move well to break away in the final few kilometers.

The winning time posted on Sunday by Tola, the 2017 marathon World Championships silver medalist, improved the previous course record by almost half a minute (2:04:06), while he also moved up seven spots on the world all-time list to 16th.

Bernard Koech of Kenya finished second with a time of 2:04:09, while Leul Gebresilase of Ethiopia rounded out the podium places with a third-place finish with 2:04:12. Jonathan Korir (KEN) ran 2:04:32 for fourth and fifth went to Hiskel Tewelde (ERI) with 2:04:35.

Angela Tanui Takes Women’s Race

Meanwhile, on the women’s side, Tanui, a late addition to the elite field after her plans to compete in Boston derailed because visa issues, also moved away from the field late to win by more than two minutes, clocking a time of 2:17:57 in the end.

That performance eclipsed the previous TCS Amsterdam Marathon course record of 2:19:26, while improving her previous best of 2:20:08, which she set earlier this year in Ampugnano. It was her third marathon victory this year.

Kenya’s Maureen Chepkemoi ran 2:20:18 for second place, with the podium spots rounded out by Ethiopia’s Haven Hailu with 2:20:19. Completing the top 5 were Gabiyanesh Ayele (ETH) 2:21:22 and Worknesh Alemu (ETH) 2:26:54.

2021 TCS Amsterdam Marathon Top 10 Results

Women

1 Angela Tanui (KEN) 2:17:57

2 Maureen Chepkemoi (KEN) 2:20:18

3 Haven Hailu (ETH) 2:20:19

4 Gabiyanesh Ayele (ETH) 2:21:22

5 Worknesh Alemu (ETH) 2:26:54

6 Ruth van der Meijden (NED) 2:29:55

7 Bo Ummels (NED) 2:31:51

Men