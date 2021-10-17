Connect with us

Top results from the 2021 TCS Amsterdam Marathon Results; records fall
Selected results from the 2021 Paris Marathon

How to watch 2021 Canadian 10K Championships live streaming

How to watch the 2021 Paris Marathon live

How to watch the 2021 Cardiff Cross Challenge

How to watch No. 1 NC State vs No. 2 BYU at Nuttycombe Wisconsin invitational
2021 TCS Amsterdam Marathon medal winners

Here are the top 10 results from the 2021 TCS Amsterdam Marathon. Angela Tanui and Tamirat Tola each ran the fastest-ever times on Dutch soil.

Published

Top 10 results from the 2021 TCS Amsterdam Marathon. Endurance stars Angela Tanui and Tamirat Tola each ran the fastest-ever times on Dutch soil on Sunday at the World Athletics Elite Platinum Label road race.

Tamirat Tola Wins Men’s Race

In the men’s race, Ethiopia’s Rio 2016 Olympic 10,000m bronze medalist Tola broke the tape in a time of two hours, 03 minutes and 39 seconds to secure the victory after timing his move well to break away in the final few kilometers.

READ MORE: Selected results from the 2021 Paris Marathon

The winning time posted on Sunday by Tola, the 2017 marathon World Championships silver medalist, improved the previous course record by almost half a minute (2:04:06), while he also moved up seven spots on the world all-time list to 16th.

Bernard Koech of Kenya finished second with a time of 2:04:09, while Leul Gebresilase of Ethiopia rounded out the podium places with a third-place finish with 2:04:12. Jonathan Korir (KEN) ran 2:04:32 for fourth and fifth went to Hiskel Tewelde (ERI) with 2:04:35.

Angela Tanui Takes Women’s Race

Meanwhile, on the women’s side, Tanui, a late addition to the elite field after her plans to compete in Boston derailed because visa issues, also moved away from the field late to win by more than two minutes, clocking a time of 2:17:57 in the end.

That performance eclipsed the previous TCS Amsterdam Marathon course record of 2:19:26, while improving her previous best of 2:20:08, which she set earlier this year in Ampugnano. It was her third marathon victory this year.

Kenya’s Maureen Chepkemoi ran 2:20:18 for second place, with the podium spots rounded out by Ethiopia’s Haven Hailu with 2:20:19. Completing the top 5 were Gabiyanesh Ayele (ETH) 2:21:22 and Worknesh Alemu (ETH) 2:26:54.

2021 TCS Amsterdam Marathon Top 10 Results

Women

  • 1 Angela Tanui (KEN) 2:17:57
  • 2 Maureen Chepkemoi (KEN) 2:20:18
  • 3 Haven Hailu (ETH) 2:20:19
  • 4 Gabiyanesh Ayele (ETH) 2:21:22
  • 5 Worknesh Alemu (ETH) 2:26:54
  • 6 Ruth van der Meijden (NED) 2:29:55
  • 7 Bo Ummels (NED) 2:31:51

Men

  • 1 Tamirat Tola (ETH) 2:03:39
  • 2 Bernard Koech (KEN) 2:04:09
  • 3 Leul Gebresilase (ETH) 2:04:12
  • 4 Jonathan Korir (KEN) 2:04:32
  • 5 Hiskel Tewelde (ERI) 2:04:35
  • 6 Moses Kibet (UGA) 2:05:20
  • 7 Afewerki Berhane (ERI) 2:05:22
  • 8 Kenneth Keter (KEN) 2:06:05
  • 9 Bernard Kipyego (KEN) 2:06:32
  • 10 Merhawi Kesete (ERI) 2:06:36

