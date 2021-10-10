Watch 2021 Chicago Marathon with Hall and Rupp in action

Sara Hall and Galen Rupp will lead the US hopes at the 2021 Chicago Marathon here this morning and you can watch and listen to all the action from this World Athletics Elite Platinum Label road race.

For the first time since 2019, runners will take to the street for the biggest race in the city, after the 2020 event was run virtually to due the COVID-19 pandemic. I am looking forward to watching this year’s race, the first of its kind on American soil this year after the marathons in Berlin and London in recent weeks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

How to watch live stream

You can watch live television coverage on NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos which will also provide live streaming in English and Spanish. The live TV broadcasts will get under at 7:00 am CT and end at 11:00 a.m. CT and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels, from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. CST.

Listen live

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

670 The Score Sports Radio will provide complete live radio coverage of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on race day from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. Listen to Josh Liss and expert analysts provide a play-by-play of all the exciting action on Sunday, October 10. Download the free Audacy app to listen from anywhere.

Live race results will be available at https://results.chicagomarathon.com/2021/ – while you can track all the runners during the race, by clicking here

Hall will take on a strong women’s field that includes the likes of Ruth Chepngetich and Vivian Kiplagat of Kenya, while Keira D’Amato, Emma Bates, Diane Nukuri,

Lindsay Flanagan, Bria Wetsch, Michele Lee, and Alia Gray also starting for the USA.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, 2017 champion Rupp leads the American starters and he will be hoping to bounce back from missing the podium at the Tokyo2020 Games in August.

READ ALSO: How to stream, watch and follow the 2021 Chicago Marathon live?