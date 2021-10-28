Connect with us

Watch 2021 MVC Cross Country Conference Championships on ESPN3
Watch the 2021 MVC Cross Country Conference Championships on ESPN3

Watch 2021 MVC Cross Country Conference Championships on ESPN3

The 2021 MVC Cross Country Conference Championships be live streamed and you can follow the live results and team scores online on ESPN3.

The 2021 MVC Cross Country Conference Championships will take place on Friday and you can watch the live stream and follow the live results and team scores online. The championships will be hosted by Illinois State in Normal, Ill. Live streaming coverage will be available on ESPN3 and you can also follow the action using the ESPN App.

Illinois State Cross Country program will host the MVC Championships for the first time since 2012, with the Redbirds welcoming Bradley, Drake, Evansville, Indiana State, Loyola, Missouri State, Southern Illinois, UNI, and Valparaiso to Weibring Golf Course. 

How and Where To Watch Live Streams

Live Results | Women's Broadcast on ESPN3 | Men's Broadcast on ESPN3

Championship Schedule
Women’s 6K Race1:00 PM CTResults
Men’s 8k Race2:00 PM CTResults
Awards Ceremony2:55 PM CT

The women’s 6K championships race will begin at 1:00 p.m. CT before the men’s 8K following that race at 2:00 p.m. CT. The top 10 finishers in both races will earn All-Conference honors, while 11th through 15th will collect honorable-mention accolades at the conclusion of the events.

At the COVID-19 pandemic affected 2020-21 MVC Cross Country Championships, Illinois State captured their first MVC men title in 19 years, after placing four finishing in the top-5 overall.

The Redbird men ended with a team score of 24 points.

Loyola University Chicago was crown champions on the women’s side after tallying an impressive 26 points.

Loyola will be hunting its third straight MVC title and the rankers believe the Ramblers are indeed the favorites after taking home seven out of a possible 10 first-place votes to finish with 94 points.

The complete list of the teams competing for the MCV Conference Championships are Bradley, Drake, Evansville, Illinois State, Indiana State, Loyola, Missouri State, UNI, Southern Illinois, and Valparaiso.

