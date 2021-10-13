Watch 2021 Nuttycombe Wisconsin invitational

MADISON, Wis. — The 11th-ranked Wisconsin men’s cross country team hosts the Nuttycombe Wisconsin invitational this Friday at the Zimmer Championship Course in Verona. Meet Information | Watch on RunnerSpace ($) | Live Results | Course Maps

The men’s B race starts at 11:40 a.m. while the men’s championship race starts at 1 p.m. The action begins at 11 a.m. with the women’s B race while the women’s championship race goes off at 12:20 p.m.

Here are five things to know before Friday’s event.

1. THE NUTTY IS BACK!: This is the first time Wisconsin has hosted the prestigious Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational since the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time the Badgers hosted the Nuttycombe was in 2019. Friday’s race marks the 11th Nuttycombe invitational that UW has hosted on the Zimmer Championship course.

2. A PERFECT SEASON … SO FAR: The Badgers are undefeated this season after earning their second perfect score at the Live in Lou Classic on Oct. 2. Wisconsin’s top-five runners finished the race within 20 seconds of each other with graduate student Olin Hacker leading the way with his second-place finish in 23 minutes, 18.1 seconds.

3. THE NUTTY FIELD: Twenty-nine men’s teams hit the starting line this week. Of these schools, 18 of are ranked, including five in the top 10 — No. 3 Stanford, No. 4 Oklahoma State, No. 6 Iowa State, No. 9 Oregon and No. 10 Furman. The field also features six Big Ten teams.

4. VETERANS WILL LEAD THE WAY: Seven of the total 14 registered Badgers will compete in the championship race while the remaining athletes running in the B race. UW also has nine unattached athletes scheduled to compete. Olin Hacker , Seth Hirsch , and Jackson Sharp will lead Wisconsin due to their previous experience racing in the Nuttycombe. Returning from last season’s Big Ten Championship team, Rowen Ellenberg , Charlie Wheeler , Bob Liking and Evan Bishop look to make an impact as they race at the Nuttycombe for the first time.

5. HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION: The race will be streamed live on RunnerSpace while live results will be on PTTiming. Fans can follow the action on Twitter and Instagram @BadgertrackXC. A recap of the race can be found on UWBadgers.com following the event.