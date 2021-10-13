Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

College Main News

Watch 2021 Nuttycombe Wisconsin invitational
Advertisement

College Main News

Florida Gators released 2022 track and field schedule

College

How to follow Fort Hays State - Sand Plum Nature Trail meet live!

College

The ACC Cross Country Performers of the Week are...

College

No. 8 Michigan wins Great Louisville Classic cross country meet

College

How to watch Lou Cross Country Classic 2021
2021-Nuttycombe-Wisconsin-invitational
Watch the 2021 Nuttycombe Wisconsin invitational

College

Watch 2021 Nuttycombe Wisconsin invitational

You can watch the 2021 Nuttycombe Wisconsin invitational live streaming coverage on RunnerSpace.com and follow all the online results updates.

Published

MADISON, Wis. — The 11th-ranked Wisconsin men’s cross country team hosts the Nuttycombe Wisconsin invitational this Friday at the Zimmer Championship Course in Verona. Meet Information | Watch on RunnerSpace ($) | Live Results  |  Course Maps

The men’s B race starts at 11:40 a.m. while the men’s championship race starts at 1 p.m. The action begins at 11 a.m. with the women’s B race while the women’s championship race goes off at 12:20 p.m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Here are five things to know before Friday’s event.

READ MORE: No. 8 Michigan wins Great Louisville Classic cross country meet

1. THE NUTTY IS BACK!: This is the first time Wisconsin has hosted the prestigious Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational since the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time the Badgers hosted the Nuttycombe was in 2019. Friday’s race marks the 11th Nuttycombe invitational that UW has hosted on the Zimmer Championship course.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2. A PERFECT SEASON … SO FAR: The Badgers are undefeated this season after earning their second perfect score at the Live in Lou Classic on Oct. 2. Wisconsin’s top-five runners finished the race within 20 seconds of each other with graduate student Olin Hacker leading the way with his second-place finish in 23 minutes, 18.1 seconds.

3. THE NUTTY FIELD: Twenty-nine men’s teams hit the starting line this week. Of these schools, 18 of are ranked, including five in the top 10 — No. 3 Stanford, No. 4 Oklahoma State, No. 6 Iowa State, No. 9 Oregon and No. 10 Furman. The field also features six Big Ten teams.

4. VETERANS WILL LEAD THE WAY:  Seven of the total 14 registered Badgers will compete in the championship race while the remaining athletes running in the B race. UW also has nine unattached athletes scheduled to compete. Olin HackerSeth Hirsch, and Jackson Sharp will lead Wisconsin due to their previous experience racing in the Nuttycombe. Returning from last season’s Big Ten Championship team, Rowen EllenbergCharlie WheelerBob Liking and Evan Bishop look to make an impact as they race at the Nuttycombe for the first time.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

5. HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION: The race will be streamed live on RunnerSpace while live results will be on PTTiming. Fans can follow the action on Twitter and Instagram @BadgertrackXC. A recap of the race can be found on UWBadgers.com following the event.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

watch-the-2021-boston-marathon-live-streaming watch-the-2021-boston-marathon-live-streaming

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Boston Marathon live streaming and TV channels

You can watch the 2021 Boston Marathon live streaming online on the NBC Sports Network and follow live results on your smart devices. Don't...

4 days ago
Galen-Rupp-at-the-Volkswagen-Prague-Marathon Galen-Rupp-at-the-Volkswagen-Prague-Marathon

Main News

Watch 2021 Chicago Marathon with Hall and Rupp in action

You can watch Sara Hall and Galen Rupp at the 2021 Chicago Marathon here this morning live on NBC and NBCSN and the App....

4 days ago
2019-BOA-Chicago-Marathon 2019-BOA-Chicago-Marathon

Main News

How to stream, watch and follow the 2021 Chicago Marathon live?

You can watch all the action from the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon live on NBC. Live results and race updates will also...

5 days ago
Sand-Plum-Nature-Trail Sand-Plum-Nature-Trail

College

How to follow Fort Hays State – Sand Plum Nature Trail meet live!

A record 785 individuals from 40 schools are entered across the four races for the Sand Plum Nature Trail and you follow live results!

5 days ago