When is the 2021 ACC Cross Country Championships and how to watch live?
ACC Cross Country Championships watch live

College

When is the 2021 ACC Cross Country Championships and how to watch live?

The 2021 ACC Cross Country Championships will take place Friday, October 29 and you can watch live streaming coverage online via ACC Network.

Published

The 2021 ACC Cross Country Championships will take place this Friday (29) at the Notre Dame Golf Course and you can watch live online streaming of the conference in South Bend, Ind. Live Results and team score updates will also be available via Flash Results.

Notre Dame men and NC State women enter this year’s championships as the defending champions, having won the respective team crowns at the 2020 ACC Cross Country Championships.

On Friday, the women’s 6k will get the championships underway at 10:00 a.m. before the men’s 8k race off from the starting line at 11:00 a.m. The links to watch both races are listed below.

How To Watch 2021 ACC Cross Country Championships

RaceTimeWatch
Women’s 6k Race10:00 AMWATCH HERE
Men’s 8k Race11:00 AMWATCH HERE

The No. 2 nationally ranked NC State squad will start as the team to beat on the women’s side and the Wolfpack will aiming to continue their push to the win the NCAA National Cross Country Championships next month.

The team finished second behind now No. 1 (the No. 3) New Mexico a the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational earlier this month, but the ACC powerhouses will not be too bothered by that position, given that they are expected to be stronger as a team going forward.

Four other nationally ranked teams, No. 10 Florida State, No. 13 North Carolina, No. 16 Syracuse, and No. 21 Notre Dame will also be hoping to challenge for a podium place.

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, No. 8 Notre Dame is expected to be ready to defend its conference, despite a poor showing recently, which saw the team slipping six-places from No. 2 in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association national rankings.

The Fighting Irish, many believe, have been using most their time to prepare for the postseason, while there are also reports that the team is also dealing with a few niggles to a couple of the runners.

No. 19 Florida State will be ready to pounce if the defending champions slip up, while the likes of Duke, North Carolina, Syracuse and Wake Forest all received votes in the last poll.

2021 ACC Cross Country Championships Team Info

ACC Cross Country Teams

Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami,
North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech,
Wake Forest

Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

