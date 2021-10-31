Connect with us

When is 2021 NCAA Division II Atlantic Region cross country championships; how to watch live

Watch the 2021 NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Cross Country Championships live online. Live results and updates will be available for free as well.

Published

2021-NCAA-Division-II-Atlantic-Region-Cross-Country-Championships
2021 NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Cross Country Championships

The 2021 NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships, hosted by Lock Haven University will take place on Saturday, November 6, 2021, and you can stream the live coverage for free online. You can also follow live results and team score updates as the meeting unfolds. For live video coverage please follow the link available: HERE

The 2021 NCAA Division II Atlantic Region will take place at the West Branch Cross Country Course at Stern Athletic Complex in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania. The meet makes a return to the calendar after the 2020 event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the 2021 Championships Live.

Action on the women’s side will see the championship 6K event going off at 10:30 a.m., while the men’s side will see the 10K race starting at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.

READ MORE: How to follow the 2021 Patriot League Cross Country Championships live results

The top 3 men’s and women’s teams will automatically advance to the NCAA Division II Championship finals. All individuals who finish in the top-5 at the meet and are not part of a qualifying team will advance as well.

In addition, there will be ten at large qualifiers – selected by the NCAA DII Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Committee – using a specific selection criteria. Eight Individuals will be selected at-large as well.

Edinboro and Charleston (W.V.) won the respective women’s and men’s team titles at the last NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships in 2019.

The Fighting Scots clinched the PSAC Championship women’s cross country title earlier this month and are now looking forward to the regional championships, while the Golden Eagles will enter the weekend’s meet very confident after claiming their fourth straight men’s MEC Championship.

Charleston head coach Nick Bias said after the conference win: “I’m very pleased with the men…. as we were able to win our 4th straight MEC Championship!

“They are executed our race plan perfectly and ran as a pack which is our main strength as a team. We had a 30 second split with our 1-5 runners which is awesome. They simply know how to run in championship races and win! “

