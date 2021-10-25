Connect with us

When is the 2021 Big Ten Cross Country Championships, how to watch?
You can watch live stream of the 2021 Big Ten cross country championships and follow live results on Friday, October 29. Don’t miss the live coverage!

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. — The 2021 Big Ten Cross Country Championships will take place on Friday, Oct. 29 at the PSU Blue and White Course in State College, Pa., and you can watch and follow all the action live online.

How To Follow 2021 Big Ten Cross Country Championships

LIVE RESULTS  |  MEN’S COURSE MAP  | WOMEN’S COURSE MAP
DIRECTIONS  |  PARKING  |  LODGING  |  DINING  |  LOCAL WEATHER
B1G+ LIVE STREAM

Penn State will be the host of this year’s Big Ten Cross Country Championships, with the men’s 8k and women’s 6k races expected to be a close battle. The men’s race will begin at 9:45 a.m. CT / 10:45 a.m. ET, while the women will toe the line an hour later for a 10:45 a.m. CT / 11:45 a.m. ET start.

READ MORE: When is the 2021 ACC Cross Country Championships and how to watch live?

Michigan State and Wisconsin are the defending champions of the women’s and men’s respective team crowns, after winning during an abbreviated 2020 season, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic – forcing most of the conference championships to take place in the spring.

Big Ten Cross Country Championships Feature Lots of Ranked Teams

Minnesota, the Midwest Region No. 1 ranked team, is the highest-ranked Big Ten women’s team nationally and the Gophers will certainly be hoping to produce a strong performance against what is supposed to be a solid field at the conference championships.

No. 9 Michigan, No. 20 Michigan State, No. 22 Wisconsin, and No. 25 Illinois are expected to make the women’s race very interesting.

On the men’s side, No. 10 Wisconsin will start as the squad to beat with the Badgers ready to perform in the championship season after racing sparingly during the regular campaign.

Keep a close eye on No. 15 Michigan, which ran very well against a stacked Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational field earlier this month.

No. 29 Minnesota also ran well at Nuttycombe and should be in the mix for a podium place.

The University of Iowa, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, and Rutgers will all send teams out to complete at the 2021 Big Ten Cross Country Championships.

