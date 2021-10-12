World Athletics Championships Oregon22 site visit successful

EUGENE, Ore. – The local organizing committee (LOC) of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 and its partners hosted a comprehensive site visit with World Athletics last week.

“A lot of work was done at this site visit and we have made massive progress over the last few days,” said Jakob Larsen, Director of Competition and Events at World Athletics. “For me, one of the most valuable outputs is the coming together and cooperation of our teams. That spirit bodes well for the success of the event.”

Significant planning progress had been made in the months since the last full WCH Oregon22 site visit, which took place in January of 2020. This summit served to affirm that planning and to provide an opportunity for the teams and delegates to collectively make decisions on outstanding questions in person.

Topics of focus included accommodations, broadcast, community initiatives, competition, event presentation, event operations, marketing and communications, media operations, technology, and transportation, among others.

“It’s been an incredibly productive, energizing, and positive site visit,” said Sarah Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Oregon22, LLC. “As we move into the readiness phase of the event, the conversations and decisions of the last week truly helped to finalize all the plans that will make this the Best of all Worlds.”

The series of presentations, tours, and meetings took place across the cities of Eugene and Springfield, in the offices of the LOC, within the reimagined Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, and throughout spaces on the UO campus. Representatives from USA Track & Field, the University of Oregon, Travel Oregon, and Travel Lane County were also integrated into the sessions.

WCH Oregon22 will be taking place July 15–24, 2022. Tickets are currently on sale for the event here.

About Oregon22, LLC

Oregon22, LLC is the local organizing committee managing the 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships. The World Athletics Championships Oregon22 will be held at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon and will be delivered in partnership with USA Track & Field.

It is the first time the competition will take place in the United States, with 2,000 athletes from more than 200 nations expected to compete July 15–24, 2022. Oregon22, LLC is committed to delivering an unmissable experience that will showcase the State of Oregon and the sport of track and field globally.

