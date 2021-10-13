Connect with us

Agnes Jebet Tirop-of-Kenya-at-pre-classic
Agnes Jebet Tirop (KEN) at the IAAF Diamond League Prefontaine Classic. Photo: Gary Mitchell/Alamy Live News.

World record-holder Agnes Tirop found dead after reported stabbing incident

Kenya’s Agnes Tirop was dead from stab wounds at the age of 25. Tirop was found with stab wounds to her stomach in a suspected homicide.

Published

Athletics Kenya are this afternoon distraught to learn about the untimely death of World 10,000m bronze medalist Agnes Tirop.

Tirop was found dead at their home in Iten after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband. We are still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise.

Police said they were on the hunt for her husband over the incident at Tirop’s home in the high-altitude training hub of Iten in western Kenya.

Kenya has lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants on the international stage, thanks to her eye-catching performances on the track.

READ MORE: World Athletics Championships Oregon22 site visit successful

Just last month, she broke the women-only record in the women’s 10km at Road to Records Race in Germany, timing 30:01.

Last week, she finished an impressive second, timing 30:20 at the Valencia Half Marathon.

Tirop’s decorated CV also includes a World Cross Country title in 2015 during which she made history as the second youngest medalist at that level.

She also won the Africa Cross Country Championship in 2014 in Kampala, Uganda as well as the World Junior Cross Country Championship in 2013 in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

We pray that God may grant strength to family and friends at this difficult time.

