2021 Texas A&M Reveille Invitational indoor meet schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The following is the tentative event schedule for the 2021 Texas A&M Reveille Invitational meet to kick off the new collegiate indoor track and field season on Saturday, December 4. Live results will be here.

The meet is open to only invited teams and hosts Texas A&M has confirmed that the five school event will also see student-athletes from Baylor, Houston, TCU, and the University of Texas at San Antonio [UTSA] also competing at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium at the McFerrin Athletic Center.

Action is slated to begin at 3:00 p.m. with field events, including the men’s high jump and weight throw, as well as the women’s long jump and shot put competitions.

Running events are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. with the 60m hurdles, which will be contested in timed final sections.

The 60m, 60m hurdles, mile run, 1000m, 5000m, 200m, and 4x400m relay are the disciplines listed on the track schedule.

Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium at the McFerrin Athletic Center Texas A&M University ~ Bryan – College Station, TX Saturday, December 4, 2021

Teams Attending: Texas A&M, Baylor, Houston, TCU, UTSA

TENTATIVE | CLICK HERE FOR MORE EVENT INFORMATION

