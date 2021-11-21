Connect with us

2021 Texas A&M Reveille Invitational indoor meet schedule
Jacob Kiplimo breaks world half marathon record in Lisbon

How to watch the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals South live and free?

How to watch the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals Southwest live stream?

How to watch 2021 Division II Cross Country Championships live?

How to watch 2021 NCAA DI cross country championships?
2021-Texas-AM-Reveille-Invitational-meet
Results - 2021 Texas A&M Reveille Invitational meet

Follow live results and other updates from the 2021 Texas A&M Reveille Invitational meet on December 4. The tentative schedule is also available.

Published

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The following is the tentative event schedule for the 2021 Texas A&M Reveille Invitational meet to kick off the new collegiate indoor track and field season on Saturday, December 4. Live results will be here.

The meet is open to only invited teams and hosts Texas A&M has confirmed that the five school event will also see student-athletes from Baylor, Houston, TCU, and the University of Texas at San Antonio [UTSA] also competing at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium at the McFerrin Athletic Center.

Action is slated to begin at 3:00 p.m. with field events, including the men’s high jump and weight throw, as well as the women’s long jump and shot put competitions.

Running events are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. with the 60m hurdles, which will be contested in timed final sections.

The 60m, 60m hurdles, mile run, 1000m, 5000m, 200m, and 4x400m relay are the disciplines listed on the track schedule.

Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium at the McFerrin Athletic Center Texas A&M University ~ Bryan – College Station, TX Saturday, December 4, 2021

Teams Attending: Texas A&M, Baylor, Houston, TCU, UTSA

TENTATIVE | CLICK HERE FOR MORE EVENT INFORMATION

FIELD EVENTS
3:00 pmMHigh JumpFinal

WShot PutTrials & Final

MWeight ThrowTrials & Final

WLong JumpTrials & Final

MPole VaultFinal
3:30 pmWPole VaultFinal
4:00 pmWHigh JumpFinal

WWeight ThrowTrials & Final

MLong JumpTrials & Final

MShot PutTrials & Final

RUNNING EVENTS
3:25pm
National Anthem
3:30 pmM60 HurdlesSections
3:36 pmW60 HurdlesSections
3:45 pmW60 MetersSections
3:52 pmM60 MetersSections
4:00 pmWMileFinal
4:08 pmMMileFinal
4:15 pmW200 MetersSections
4:25 pmM200 MetersSections
4:35 pmW1000 MetersFinal
4:40 pmM1000 MetersFinal

W5,000 MetersFinal
4:45 pmM5,000 MetersFinal
5:00 pmW4 x 400 RelaySections
5:10 pmM4 x 400 RelaySections
~5:20 pm
Projected Finish

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

