College of Idaho wins Cascade Conference Men’s Cross Country title

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A dominant performance by Logan Hunt lifted The College of Idaho to their third Cascade Conference Men’s Cross Country title in four years, as the Coyotes claimed the championship, presented by U.S. Bank, at Running Y Resort. COMPLETE RESULTS



The win by the Yotes secures C of I the CCC’s automatic bid to the NAIA Men’s Cross Country National Championships in Vancouver, Wash., Nov. 19. It will be the Coyotes 15th-straight trip to nationals, dating back to 2007.



The second-year Coyote joined Greg Montgomery and Marcos Cervantes as C of I individual champs – blitzing a deep, quality field of 84 racers with an 8-kilometer time of 24:52.10 – 11 seconds clear of 2020 CCC champ, Cole Olsen of Lewis-Clark State.



Hunt’s efforts, along with four other All-CCC performances by C of I racers, helped the Yotes to 52 place points – just ahead of last seaosn’s champ, LC State (56). Oregon Tech finished third (73), with Southern Oregon, who defeated the Yotes two weeks ago, placing fourth (76). Top-25 teams from Eastern Oregon (113) and Northwest (116) rounded out the Top-6.



Competing at over 4,000-feet of elevation did not hurt the Yotes – as Braden Heath earned his second-straight All-CCC honor by placing tenth (25:51.60) – part of a tight pack of C of I runners, as their No. 2 through No. 5 finishers were separated by just 11 seconds.

Daniel Butler finished 12th overall (25:52.90), with freshmen Brevin Vaughan (25:56.80) and Hayden Bostrom (26:03.80) taking 14th and 15th, all earning All-CCC accolades.



For Hunt, he surpasses Max Hampton for second-place on the C of I all-time wins list with four meet victories. Only Montgomery, who won CCC titles in 2011 and 2012 has more, with 10.

