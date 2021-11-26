Complete 2022 Wanda Diamond League schedule release

The World Athletics announced the Wanda Diamond League schedule for the new season, which will touch down in 14 cities across four different continents in 2022. The schedule includes two meetings in China in July and August.

Track and field’s premier one-day meeting series returns for its 13th annual cycle next summer, with the world’s best athletes battling it out throughout the season for a place in the Wanda Diamond League Final.

Athletes will compete for points in 13 series meetings from May to September, with the most successful qualifying for the two-day season finale in Zurich and a shot at the prestigious Diamond Trophy.

2022 Wanda Diamond League Schedule 2022

MEETING COUNTRY DATE Doha QAT 13th May 2022 Birmingham/London (tbc) GBR 21st May 2022 Eugene USA 28th May 2022 Rabat MAR 5th June 2022 Rome ITA 9th June 2022 Oslo NOR 16th June 2022 Paris FRA 18th June 2022 Stockholm SWE 30th June 2022 Shanghai CHN 30th July 2022 China2 CHN 6th August 2022 Monaco MON 10th August 2022 Lausanne SUI 26th August 2022 Brussels BEL 2nd September 2022 Zurich SUI 7th – 8th September 2022

After the season opener in Doha on 13 May and a trip to Birmingham (tbc) eight days later, athletes will have the chance to test out the host venue for the 2022 World Athletics Championships when the series arrives in Eugene on 28 May.

The world’s best will then head to Rabat on 5 June, before returning to Europe for the rest of the month with meetings in Rome, Oslo, Paris, and Stockholm.

After the World Athletics Championships, the Wanda Diamond League will return to China for the first time since 2019, with the Shanghai Diamond League set for 30 July and a second Chinese meeting scheduled for 6 August.

August will then see the series head to Monaco and Lausanne before the last series meeting in Brussels on 2 September.

Those athletes who have picked up enough points on the road to the final will then head to Zurich, where the 32 Wanda Diamond League champions will be crowned at a two-day season finale on 7-8 September.

Further information on the allocation of disciplines will be released before the festive season in December.

The calendar remains subject to changes depending on the global health situation in 2022, as organizers continue to prioritize the safety of athletes and fans while delivering high-quality competitions.