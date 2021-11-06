Connect with us

Follow NCAA DII Cross Country Central Regional live results!
Follow live results and team score updates from the 2021 NCAA DII Central Region Championships.

2021 NCAA DII Central Region Championships

Joplin, Mo. – The Missouri Southern men’s and women’s cross country programs  
The women’s race will begin at 10 am with the men’s race starting at 11:15 am. Live results are available for each race and links to the results can be found above in the story links section. | Follow Live Results Here

The Southern men will be one of four nationally-ranked teams competing in the race. The Lions come into the race ranked 17th nationally after finishing second at the 2021 MIAA Championships.

READ MORE: How to watch Free LIVE Webcast of the 2021 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5k
 
Ryan Riddle won the men’s individual championship as the Lions took home the individual title for the third-straight season – Gidieon Kimutai won in 2018 and 2019. Riddle crossed the 8k finish at Kearney (Neb.) Country Club in a time of 24:28.42, four seconds in front of teammate JP Rutledge who finished in a time of 24:32.47. Riley Simpson was ninth and he along with Riddle and Rutledge were first-team All-MIAA selections. Jarod Ozee finished 13th to earn honorable mention All-MIAA honors.
 
Joining the Lions as ranked teams in the race are No. 4 ranked Augustana, No. 6 ranked Pittsburg State and No. 29 ranked Northwest Missouri.
 
On the women’s side, the Lions finished seventh at the MIAA Championships. Kelie Henderson finished 15th individually to earn honorable mention All-MIAA honors at the event. Jenari Lopez was 24th, while Ashlee Kuykendall was 34th, giving the Lions three runners in the top-35.
 
There will be five nationally-ranked teams on the women’s side coming into the event. No. 3 Augustana is the top-ranked team and are joined by No. 17 Mary, No. 18 Minnesota-Duluth, No. 24 Nebraska-Kearney and No. 26 Minnesota State.
 
The Southern men are the two-time defending champions in the event, while Augustana is the defending champion on the women’s side.
 
The top three teams in each race along with the top two runners that are not part of advancing teams will qualify for the 2021 NCAA Division II National Championship to be held in Tampa, Fla. On November 20. Saint Leo University will serve as the host of that event.

