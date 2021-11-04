How to follow the 2021 Cascade Conference Cross Country Championships

Connect with us

Follow live results and team score updates from the 2021 Cascade Conference cross country championships Friday. How will win the titles this year?

Published

2021-Cascade-Conference-Championships
2021 Cascade Conference Cross Country Championships

KLAMATH FALLS, ORE. — The battle for places at this year’s NAIA Cross Country National Championships will begin on Friday and the 2021 Cascade Conference Championships will be one of the highlighted meetings. Follow live results and team score updates from the event. Live timing can be found HERE.

Friday’s meet will take place at the Running Y Ranch in Klamath Falls, Ore., and No. 12 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) men and No. 6 College of Idaho women will be starting as the respective teams to beat. Oregon Tech is hosting the meet.

On the women’s side, the Yotes are the odds-on favorites to win their third-straight title Cascade Conference Cross Country Championships but expect them to be pushed by what will be a strong field.

READ MORE: How to follow 2021 Golden State Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships

No. 13 Southern Oregon, No. 25 Northwest, (RV) Lewis-Clark State, and (RV) Oregon Tech will all field strong teams on Friday and I can’t wait to see if the College of Idaho will be able to fend off those challenges.

No. 8 Southern Oregon start as the highest-ranked team on the men’s side, but Lewis-Clark State is still being seen as the team to beat.

No. 14 College of Idaho, No. 15 Oregon Tech, No. 20 Eastern Oregon, and No. 24 Northwest will also suit out strong teams as the race for places to the national championships heats up.

The men’s 8K race will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the women’s race at noon.

NAIA Men’s Cross Country Top 25 Poll | NAIA Women’s Cros Country Top 25 Poll

2021 CCC Cross Country Championships
November 5
Location: Running Y Ranch, Klamath Falls, Ore.
Live results can be found HERE

2021 Cascade Conference Championships Participants

  • Bushnell University
  • College of Idaho
  • Corban University
  • Eastern Oregon University
  • Lewis-Clark State College
  • Multnomah University
  • Northwest University
  • Oregon Tech
  • Southern Oregon University
  • Walla Walla University

