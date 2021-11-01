Connect with us

How to follow 2021 Golden State Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships

How to follow the 2021 Golden State Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships? You can follow live results and team score updates online.

Published

Golden_State_Athletic_Conference_Cross_Country_Championships
Golden State Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships 2021

The 2021 Golden State Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships will be held in Santa Clarita, CA on November 6th. The Master’s University will host the 2021 championship at their home course in Central Park.

Follow the live online results and team score updates as the championships unfold. LIVE RESULTS If I am provided with a link for live streaming, then I will post it here as well as an update to this page.

Men’s Race

The men’s championship will begin at 9:00 AM as all 10 GSAC teams plan to compete. The Master’s University will look to claim their 12th consecutive conference championship. Westmont, Vanguard, and Menlo seem to be the best teams that might have a chance to dethrone the Mustangs. If the Mustangs can win the 2021 championship, they would break the GSAC record for most consecutive championships won. 

The 8K course will be 3-loops over the course that is approximately 85% dirt paths, 15% grass, 60% rolling terrain, and 40% flat. There is one small hill that will be run three times

Men’s 8k Course Map – CLICK HERE | LIVE RESULTS

Women’s Race

The women’s championship will begin at 10:00 AM with all 10 GSAC institutions planning to compete. The Master’s University, the 2020 champions, will look to defend their title. However, it will not be an easy task with Westmont and Vanguard seeming to be on the Mustangs’ heels. The women’s individual race should be highly competitive as well with four to five legitimate contenders bidding to run the fastest time in the conference. 

The 5K course is a 2-loop course that is approximately 85% dirt paths, 15% grass, 60% rolling terrain, and 40% flat. There is one small hill that will be run twice.

Women’s 5k Course Map – CLICK HERE

The top 14 runners in the men’s and the women’s race at the conference championship earned All-Conference honors. The first-place individual and team champion on the men and women’s side will earn the GSAC automatic bids to the NAIA National Championship later this Fall.

Central Park Address – 27150 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. Parking is free of charge.

