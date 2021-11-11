How to follow NCAA DI Cross Country West Regional live

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the fourth time in nine years, Sacramento will serve as the host of the NCAA Div. I Cross Country West Regional as the 2021 meet will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, at Haggin Oaks Golf Course. You can follow live results and other updates from the meeting this week. Live Results | Entries | Box Draws

The women’s 6K race will get the meeting underway at 10 a.m. local time (1:00 p.m. ET), while the men’s 10K competition will start at 11 a.m. (2:00 p.m. ET) Admission is free but there will be a $10 parking fee per vehicle. The meet is co-hosted by Sacramento State and the Sacramento Sports Commission.

The top two teams in both races will automatically advance to the NCAA Championships. The remaining teams will be eligible for one of 13 at-large berths which will be handed out by the committee. The four highest individuals outside of the advancing teams will also earn invitations to the NCAA Championships in Tallahasee, Fla., on Nov. 20.

Oregon enters the meet as the highest ranked women’s team in the West Region. The Ducks recently placed third at the Pac-12 Championships and had the best finish among teams in the region. Washington, which was fourth in the meet, is ranked second in the West and is followed by Gonzaga, Stanford and Portland in the top five.

Stanford won the women’s team title at the 2019 NCAA West Regional which was held in Colfax, Wash. The 2020 meet was not held due to COVID-19. Oregon finished first at the 2018 meet at Haggin Oaks.

The men’s rankings have a similar look as Stanford, Washington, Oregon and Gonzaga occupy the top four sports. The Cardinal placed second at the Pac-12 Championships to maintain their top spot in the poll. Boise State completes the top five.

Portland has won the last three regional titles (2017-19). However, Stanford has had success on the Haggin Oaks course, winning in 2013 and 2016 and placing fourth in 2018.

In all, 681 athletes from 36 schools are slated to compete in the meet.