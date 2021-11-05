How to follow the 2021 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference cross country championships

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — All eyes will be on St. Francis (Ill.) when the No. 1 ranked NAIA programs go in search of winning the 2021 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference cross country championships on Saturday. You can follow all the live online results and latest team score updates as the battle for places at the 2021 NAIA National Championships heats up.

Final results will be available by clicking here

After a strong showing in its last outing at the Aquinas College (Mich.) NAIA Great Lakes Challenge where the men took down then-No. 1 Indiana and No. 2 University of Saint Mary, both St. Francis (Ill.) squads will be aiming to extend their recent good forms when they toe the starting line at the Aspen Ridge Golf Course in Bourbonnais, Ill.

The men’s championship race begins at 10:30 am with the women’s race to follow at 11:30 am.

A total of 12 teams will make up the field on the men’s side with Olivet Nazarene University being the only other league squad ranked in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Poll. The Tigers are positioned at No. 19 in the nation.

On the women’s side, ten teams will be vying for the crown, including No. 12 nationally-ranked Olivet Nazarene.

If all twelve teams finish on the men’s side, the conference earns two automatic bids to the NAIA Championships as do the top six runners that finish in the Top 20 that are not on the two qualifying teams.

On the women’s side, the league has only one automatic berth because it is below the 12-team threshold. Individually, the top four runners among the first 15 finishers not on the qualifying team also advance to the NAIA Championships.

St. Francis is seeking its second straight conference title and sixth in the last seven years on the men’s side, while the women are looking to extend their string of Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships to seven.

The NAIA National Championships take place Nov. 19 in Vancouver, Wash.

