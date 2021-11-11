How to follow the 2021 NCAA Mountain Cross Country Regional

PROVO, Utah – The BYU men’s and women’s cross country programs will host the 2021 NCAA Mountain Cross Country Regional meeting at Timpanogos Golf Club on Friday, Nov. 12 and you can follow live results and other updates online. Live Results

The Mountain Cross Country Regional is one of the nine regional championships being held across the country this week as teams look to secure places into the 2021 NCAA Cross Country National Championships later this month.

2021 NCAA Mountain Cross Country Regional

The top-two finishing teams at each regional meets will grab automatic qualifying spots for Nationals, with a total of 18 schools hunting the rights to be automatic qualifiers.

Both the women’s and men’s championship at this year’s Mountain Cross Country Regional are expected to be a close battle with several teams entering the meeting prime and ready to go.

The women’s field is stocked with talented squads, but I am expecting the battle to come from host school and No. 4 ranked BYU, No. 2 New Mexico, No. 3 Colorado.

Nevertheless, there are four other top-25 teams also competing in Provo on Friday and they too are prepared to provide lots of competitions to front-runners. No. 7 Utah, No. 18 Northern Arizona, No. 19 Colorado State and No. 22 Utah State will be hoping to make their presence felt as well.

On the men’s side, meanwhile, No. 1 Northern Arizona is the the favorite to secure one of the automatic spots and is also the front-runner to win the meet overall.

But the 2021 NCAA Mountain Cross Country Regional meeting is definitely trending towards some excitement this year after a year of postponement.

No. 2 Colorado is ready to push the Lumberjacks, who are also the early favorites to retain the national title.

Elsewhere, No. 11 Air Force, No. 21 Utah State, No. 22 Colorado State and No. 26 Southern Utah will also be among the teams looking to challenge to favored teams.

The regional cross country meet was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.