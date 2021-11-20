How to watch 2021 Division II Cross Country Championships live?

FLORIDA — Watch the live stream of the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s cross country championships on Saturday morning on your television, phones, or any streaming device. There are also live results and team scoring updates throughout the meet this weekend.

How To Watch and Follow The 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country championships

Fans can watch the live streaming on NCAA.com with the live web stream starting at 8:30 a.m. ET until the conclusion of the awards ceremony. Live online streaming of the women’s 6K will begin at 8:30 am and you can Watch Live here. The men’s 10K race will start at 9:45 a.m. and you can Watch Live Stream here. Follow all the live results here.

2021 NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships – Saturday, (W) 8:30 a.m. (ET) / (M) 9:45 a.m. (ET) [Live Results] [Live Video] [Championship Central]

St. Leo, Fla. – The Abbey Course | COURSE PREVIEW (WOMEN | MEN)

This year’s NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s cross country championships will be held here in Saint Leo, Florida at The Abbey Course. Saint Leo University and Tampa Bay Sports Commission are serving as hosts and they are confident that everyone will enjoy the return of the meet following the cancelation in the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 34 teams were selected to participate in each championship, following the regional meets a few weeks ago.

Heading into Saturday’s championships, the No. 1 ranked Adams State University cross country women’s team is seeking their second straight national title. The Grizzlies women are still the reigning champions because the 2020 season was canceled and they are hoping to leave Florida with their 11th title since 2003 and 19th overall.

Adams State dominated their rivals at both the South Central Region Championships and the RMAC Championships and should be hard to beat here this weekend.

The closest rival to the Grizzlies should be No. 2 Grand Valley State, but keep a close eye on the likes of No. 3 Augustana (S.D.) No. 4 Lee (Tenn.) and No. 5 Colorado School of Mines.

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, No. 1 Colorado School of Mines lead the way and the Orediggers will start alongside Grand Valley State as the favorites to win the team title this season.

No. 3 Adams State, No. 4 Augustana (S.D.), No. Wingate, No. 6 Colorado Christian, No. 9 Colorado Springs, and even No. 15 Western Colorado are all hoping to be among the podium contenders.

Colorado School of Mines men come into the meet here in Florida as the defending NCAA Division II Cross Country Champions after winning the team crown in 2019.