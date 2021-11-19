How to watch 2021 NCAA DI cross country championships?

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The 2021 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s cross country championships will take place this weekend and you can watch live television and online streaming coverage of the event via the ESPN network.

The 2021 championships will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida, and the meet is being hosted by Florida State University.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Information to know for 2021 NCAA DI cross country championships:

Where: Apalachee Regional Park, Tallahassee, Florida

Apalachee Regional Park, Tallahassee, Florida When: Saturday, Nov. 20

Saturday, Nov. 20 Time: Women’s – 10:20 a.m. ET, Men’s – 11:10 a.m. ET

Women’s – 10:20 a.m. ET, Men’s – 11:10 a.m. ET Watch: ESPNU and ESPN App at 10 a.m. ET

ESPNU and ESPN App at 10 a.m. ET Trophy Ceremony: – 12:00 p.m. ET

– 12:00 p.m. ET CLICK HERE FOR LIVE RESULTS FROM THE MEET

READ MORE: NCAA Division I cross country championships qualifiers announced; how to watch nationals

The women’s 6K race will kick-start the championship at 10:20 a.m. ET, while the men 10K will begin shortly after, at 11:10 a.m. ET. For those looking to watch the meet on television, you can view it on ESPNU, while WatchESPN.com will provide the online live streaming. You can also watch a live Spanish streaming coverage by clicking here.

The Northern Arizona men and BYU women are defending champions and they again headline the full field of teams running in the finals.

However, both teams are expected to be seriously challenged this season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On the men’s side, the likes of No. 2 BYU, No. 3 Oklahoma State, No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 5 Colorado, and even No. 7 Stanford are the teams expected to challenge for the team title.

The battle for the women’s team crown is expected to be even closer with BYU set to be challenged by No. 1 NC State, No. 2 New Mexico and No. 3 Colorado. Fifth-ranked Minnesota will also be hoping to spring a surprise on the big four this weekend.

Please don’t forget that you can watch the 2021 NCAA DI cross country championships LIVE, commercial-free coverage on ESPNU, starting at 10:00 am ET!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

You can view the full field for this year’s DI cross country championship here.