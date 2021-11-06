Connect with us

How to watch Free LIVE Webcast of the 2021 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5k

Watch the free LIVE Webcast of the 2021 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5k featuring USATF 5km Championships presented by Toyota on Saturday.

Published

Abbott-Dash-to-the-Finish-Line-5k
Watch the 2021 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5k

Watch LIVE Webcast of the 2021 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5k featuring USATF 5km Championships presented by Toyota 2021 for free on Saturday. The event will be broadcast live from New York City, New York on November 6 via USATF.TV. Watch Live Here

What Time Are The Races?

The broadcast is slated to start at 8:20 a.m. ET with the races starting at 8:30 a.m. ET and 8:35 a.m. ET, respectively.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

USATF.TV live online streaming will be free, while on-demand replay videos will only be available to those who have a USATF.TV +PLUS subscription. To grab an affordable account, please click here to subscribe today! This way, if you are unable to watch the broadcast live, you can return later to stream the replay on-demand after the event has concluded on here.

Live, unofficial results will be available in the NYRR Racing App and at liveresults.nyrr.org during the event.

After the conclusion of the event, official results will be posted on results.nyrr.org.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2021 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5k Prize Money

Prize money amounts are equal for men and women. In order to be eligible for prize money, a runner must have been an NYRR member since at least September 1, 2021.

PLACE AMOUNT
1st $1,500
2nd $1,000
3rd $750
4th $600
5th $500
6th $400
7th $150
8th $100

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Course Information

Download the course map.

Start corrals will be on First Avenue north of East 44th Street and west of First Avenue on East 47th Street. Corrals will open after 7:00 a.m. and will close at 8:45 a.m.

Mile 1: Start at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza on First Avenue at East 44th Street and head south. Turn right on East 42nd Street and head west. Turn right (north) onto Sixth Avenue just before the mile 1 marker.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mile 2: Proceed up Sixth Avenue toward Central Park and turn right on Central Park South/West 59th Street. Just before the mile 2 marker, turn left into Central Park at Grand Army Plaza.

Mile 3: Proceed into the park, then turn left onto West Drive. Curve around the bottom of the park toward the TCS New York City Marathon finish line, on West Drive at 67th Street.

NOTE: The health and safety of our runners and our staff remain a priority for NYRR. Please stay up-to-date on the latest news and guidelines from the CDCWHO, and your local and national authorities. If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact us at help@nyrr.org. Thank you for your continued patience and support.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

