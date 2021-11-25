How to watch the 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon on 26 November via the Abu Dhabi Sports channel 1 and 4 networks. The 2021 Abu Dhabi Marathon, is a World Athletics elite label road race.

This year’s race has attracted several world-class elite runners and fans can expect to see some interesting battles on the day as we look forward to the third edition of the event. The race organizers have confirmed that the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon was sold out and we will see over 12,000 runners participating in the hugely anticipated race.

2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon Race Day Schedule – local time (GMT +4)

5:45 AM ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon Race Starts

6:30 AM 10 KM Race Starts

9:15AM 5 KM Race Starts

9:30AM 2.5 KM Fun Run Starts

Among the leading the international athletes set to contest the race are Reuben Kipyego and Vivian Kiplagat who will defend their respective ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon titles, as 35 elite athletes have been confirmed to participate. Event last went off in 2019

Besides the duo mentioned above, the likes of Titus Ekiru, Abel Kirui, Eunice Chumba, Sharon Cherop and Alemu Megertu, will also toe the line on Friday in the capital.

“I am happy and proud to be in Abu Dhabi and I cannot wait to compete in the race on Friday,” said Ekiru. “My overall goal is to beat my personal best and I am aiming for record time of 2:02:00. The course this year is fast and flat, so I am confident I can achieve this goal.”

Additionally, notable runners such as Barnabas Kiptum, Philemon Rono Cherop, Abdi Asefa Kebede, Shumi Dechasa Leche and Thomas Kiplagat, were also confirmed to race. The race organizers were positive about the expected high-quality field this year and said spectators can expect an exciting showdown on race day.

Kenya’s Vivian Kiplagat, who returns to the UAE in a bid to defend her 2019 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon crown, will start as the leading contender for the women’s title.

She is expected to be challenged by Ethiopian Alemu Megertu, who owns a personal best of 2:21:10, set when finishing second in Frankfurt in 2019.

The 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon event village opened its doors on 22 November, allowing visitors to experience a variety of sporting and family entertainment. The village will be open until the race day, welcoming visitors from 5am to 1pm.

Elite fields

Women

Megertu Alemu Kebede (ETH) 2:21:10

Vivian Kiplagat (KEN) 2:21:11

Sharon Cherop (KEN) 2:22:28

Sintayehu Lewetegn (ETH) 2:22:45

Eunice Chumba (BRN) 2:23:10

Abebech Afework Bekele (ETH) 2:23:33

Betelhem Moges (ETH) 2:23:38

Monica Jepkoech (KEN) 2:23:59

Wude Ayalew Yimer (ETH) 2:24:03

Letebrhan Haylay (ETH) 2:24:47

Judith Korir (KEN) 2:26:52

Nurit Shimels (ETH) 2:27:40

Immaculate Chemutai (UGA) 2:29:09

Almaz Gelana (ETH) 2:29:59

Men

Titus Ekiru (KEN) 2:02:57

Reuben Kipyego (KEN) 2:03:55

Barnabas Kiptum (KEN) 2:04:17

Philemon Rono (KEN) 2:05:00

Abel Kirui (KEN) 2:05:04

Oqbe Kibrom Ruesom (ERI) 2:05:53

Thomas Kiplagat (KEN) 2:06:00

Hicham Laqouahi (MAR) 2:06:32

Asefa Bedada (ETH) 2:06:39

Abdi Asefa (ETH) 2:06:43

Shumi Dechasa (BRN) 2:06:43

Victor Kipchirchir (KEN) 2:07:39

Alphonce Felix Simbu (TAN) 2:08:27

Alemu Gemechu (ETH) 2:08:47

Felix Kimutai (KEN) 2:09:23