How to watch the 2021 KCAC Cross Country Championships

You can watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 KCAC Cross Country Championships online this weekend. Follow all the results and teams scores!

Published

KCAC-Cross-Country-Championships
2021 KCAC Cross Country Championships

The 2021 KCAC Cross Country Championships will take place at Bulldog Park and be hosted by McPherson College in Kansas on Saturday and you can watch live streaming coverage and follow live results online. Watch Live Video | Live Results and Stats

The University of Saint Mary (Kan.) will again start as the overwhelming favorites to win both the women’s and men’s overall team titles and no one will bet against them, given the impressive showing by the Spires thus far on the season.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2021 NCAA South Central Regional Championship

Action from the Bulldog Park will get underway at 10:15 AM CT with the women’s 5K race and this will be followed by the men’s 8K race. The award ceremony is slated for 1:00 PM CT.

STREAM LIVE

Watch Live Video | Live Results and Stats

St. Mary (Kan.) which finished runner-up at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge in the last outing comes into this weekend’s 2021 KCAC Cross Country Championships as the No. 2 ranked men’s team in the latest NAIA Top 25 Poll and they are expected to blow away their opponents at this conference meeting.

On the women’s side, The Spires are ranked No. 5 in the nation and they are also expected to cruise to another championships this weekend.

Meanwhile, leading the way for the minor places is Friends University, which has received votes in the latest rankings on the women’s side.

Tabor, Kansas Wesleyan, Ottawa, McPherson, Bethel (Kan.), York (Neb.), Bethany (Kan.), Southwestern (Kan.), Avila, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Sterling and Bethany (Kan.) are the other teams sending outing squads at this year’s championships.

