How to watch the 2021 Los Angeles Marathon now live

You can watch live streaming of the 2021 Los Angeles Marathon on the KTLA 5 YouTube Channel and follow all the results live online on Sunday!

How to watch 2021 Los Angeles Marathon now live

LOS ANGELES — The 36th staging of the Los Angeles Marathon presented by ASICS will take place on Sunday, November 7, and you can watch the live stream and follow all the live results and updates online. A complete schedule of events is also available below on this page so please scroll down below to see.

Not everyone will be able to attend the event. Some fans simply just cannot be present because of other commitments. So, in order for them to stay up to date with the latest happenings, supporters use their smart devices to track every movement of their favorite runners.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon HERE live!

On Sunday viewers will be able to continue enjoying races online as the 2021 Los Angeles Marathon will provide several options for you to follow along.

KTLA Channel 5 in Los Angeles will have live coverage of the event, starting from 6 a.m. local time (9:00 a.m. ET) until 11:00 a.m. (2:00 p.m. ET). Viewers can stream the race live on their smart devices by watching the event on KTLA.com, the KTLA 5 News appKTLA 5 YouTube Channel or KTLA+. KTLA’s Facebook page will also have a live stream from the finish line cam.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

KTLA live streaming is also available on several platforms including Apple iOSAndroidRoku, Apple TV, and Amazon Firestick and Fire TV.

How To Track Results for the 2021 Los Angeles Marathon?

The main event will start with the wheelchair race at 6:30 a.m., followed by the elite women at 6:45 a.m., and then the elite men and full-field at 6:55 a.m.

The participants will follow the marathon course, which will begin at Dodger Stadium, run through West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, and finish on the Avenue of the Stars in Century City. Participants are not only seeking to accomplish personal and life goals but are also playing their support to The McCourt Foundation’s mission to build a healthier world!

The 2021 Los Angeles Marathon Schedule

Sunday, November 7: 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2021 Los Angeles Marathon presented by ASICS at Dodger Stadium 

3:00 am Dodger Stadium Parking & Security Checkpoints Open

4:45 am: Start Line Hospitality Open

5:00 am: Seeded Corrals Open

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

6:30 am: START: Wheelchair / AWD

6:45 am START: Elite Women

6:55 am: START: Elite Men and Full Field

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

8:14 am: START: Charity Challenge 13.1

9:00 am – 3:00pm: Finish Festival at Century Park

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

