How to watch the 2021 Michigan Pro Ekiden live stream?

Watch live stream of the the 2021 Michigan Pro Ekiden which will be broadcast from Shelby Township, Michigan on Wednesday, November 17. Live coverage will be available via RunnerSpace.com and you can subscribe for an account if you haven’t already done so. Click here to sign up today!

Wednesday’s live webcast is slated to get underway at 12:50pm ET with the race beginning at 1:00pm ET. The live broadcast and on-demand videos will only be available with a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription so please make sure to sign up here. Follow all the 2021 Results from this link here

Michigan Pro Ekiden Structure

The Michigan Pro Ekiden is a unique coed six runner relay which will cover 26.2 miles with leg distances varying between 5k-10k. Many top runners from several different professional training groups in the U.S. will be in Rochester to compete at Stony Creek Metro Park.

On Wednesday views will be able to stream the event that will see teams being represented by runners covering the following legs in this order: 6k women – 5k men – 5k women – 6k men – 10k women – and 10k men. The Stony Creek Park has been home to many key Hansons-Brooks team workouts since the team was founded in 1999.

“We train as a team and love the opportunity to race as a team,” Lauren Paquette of NAZ Elite was quoted as saying. The 2020 Michigan Ekiden was won by the Hoka Northern Arizona Elite team out of Flagstaff, AZ but they will have their hands full this year.

Some of the leading contending teams set for this year are the Bowerman Track Club, Roots Running Project, Minnesota Distance Elite, along with the meet hosts Hansons ODP team.

2021 Michigan Pro Ekiden Notable athletes representing their teams

Elise Cranny – Nike Bowerman Track Club

Grant Fisher – Nike Bowerman Track Club

Woody Kincaid – Nike Bowerman Track Club

Courtney Frerichs – Nike Bowerman Track Club

Jake Riley – Team Boulder

Natosha Rogers – Hansons-Brooks ODP

Scott Fauble – Hoka NAZ Elite

Frank Lara – Roots Running Project

2021 Michigan Pro Ekiden Prize Money – $50,000 in Total Prize Money

$20,000 1st Team

$10,000 2nd Team

$5,000 3rd Team

$2000 for the fastest leg of each stage ($12,000 total)

$500 for 2nd fastest leg of each stage ($3,000 total)

