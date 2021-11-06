How to watch the 2021 NCAA DII Cross Country West Regionals

MONMOUTH, Ore. – The postseason is here for the Western Oregon University men’s and women’s cross country teams as they will host the NCAA DII West Regionals this Saturday at Ash Creek Preserve. The women’s 6K race will begin at 10 a.m., with the men’s 10K race set to follow at approximately 11:15 a.m.

There will be multiple ways to watch follow all of the live action. Fans are allowed to attend the meet, but please remember to wear a mask!. Live video and results will also be available.

This will be the fourth time since 2015 that Ash Creek Preserve and Western Oregon University have played host to the West Regionals and it will end up being in back-to-back seasons as the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID and WOU hosted in 2019.

During the 2019 season, Western Oregon University hosted the regionals on Nov. 9 where Chico State, Northwest Nazarene and Cal State East Bay finished in the top-three in the women’s 6K race. In the men’s 10K, Chico State, Cal Poly Pomona and Cal State San Marcos finished in the top three. WOU placed 17th in the women’s and 13th in the men’s that year. Grace Knapp advanced as an individual to the NCAA Championships when she placed sixth.

The previous two times Western Oregon University hosted, the Wolves came in third in the men’s and 16th in the women’s in 2017 and in 2015, the men placed 12th and the women came in 15th.

In the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) West Regional Rankings, Simon Fraser enters as the top seed on the women’s side, followed by Cal State Stanislaus, Chico State, Academy of Art, Biola, Cal State San Marcos, Western Washington, Alaska Fairbanks, Cal State East Bay and Azusa Pacific rounds out the top-10.

In the men’s West Regional Rankings, Chico State is the top seed, followed by Fresno Pacific, Simon Fraser, Western Washington, Azusa Pacific, Biola, Cal Poly Pomona, Cal State San Marcos, Cal State Stanislaus and Western Oregon rounds out the top-10.

Teams out of the West Region that are ranked in the top-30 national USTFCCCA Poll include No. 8 Simon Fraser, No. 12 Cal State Stanislaus, No. 15 Chico State, No. 28 Academy of Art, and No. 30 Biola in the women’s top-30 poll. Receiving votes includes Cal State San Marcos.

In the men’s top-30 poll, No. 7 Chico State, No. 20 Fresno Pacific, No. 24 Simon Fraser, and No. 28 Western Washington are ranked. Receiving votes includes Azusa Pacific and Biola.