How to watch the 2021 NCAA DIII cross country championships live?
How to watch the 2021 NCAA DIII cross country championships live?

How to watch the 2021 NCAA DIII cross country championships live?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 NCAA DIII Cross Country Championships online at NCAA.com, while live results is available too.

Published

The 2021 NCAA Division III men’s and women’s cross country championship will take place on Saturday as we come to the conclusion of what has been a fantastic return to championship weekend. Last year’s season was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can watch both races in their entirety on the NCAA.com website on Saturday morning. Below are the live stream links to watch each race:

READ MORE: How to watch 2021 Division II Cross Country Championships live?

Fans can watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 NCAA Division III men’s and women’s cross country championship on Saturday, Nov. 20 at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Ky. We can brace ourselves for a treat as well, as the build-ups to nationals have been very promising.

READ MORE: How to watch 2021 NCAA DI cross country championships?

The men’s race will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET, while the action in the women’s race will start at Noon ET. The men will compete over the 10K course, while the women will race over 6K. Spalding University and the Louisville Sports Commission are serving as hosts.

Thirty-two teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top seven-person team automatically qualified from each of the 10 regions, for a total of 10 teams. Twenty-two additional teams were selected At-Large.

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s championships were canceled. This means that both 2019 champions will be aiming to return their respective titles and they are back this year. Pomona-Pitzer men and the Johns Hopkins women are the teams returning as champions.

Bobby Van Allen’s Johns Hopkins program has won six national titles.

Tickets/Spectator Parking: Parking will be onsite at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park (3000 Freys Hill Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40241). All spectator traffic will enter the park via the Westport Road entrance.

Upon arrival, spectators will be charged $10 per person for entry.

No pets (unless service dog) or bikes are allowed at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park.

