How to watch the 2021 NCAA South Central Regional Championship

It’s a very busy day in the NCAA DII on Saturday with a host of regional meetings scheduled to take place. One of the featured meets is the 2021 NCAA South Central Regional Championship and you can watch live streaming coverage for free!

The Sports Information Department at Lubbock Christian University will provide video stream and live results for both the men’s 10K and women’s 6K races at the 2021 Cross Country South Central Regional Championship. Final results will be emailed out to coaches and sports information personnel once they are compiled, the Lubbock Christian University Athletic department revealed.

Both races will be live-streamed on the Lone Star Conference Digital network and live results will be available as well. See below.

Live streaming broadcast of the women’s 6K event is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. CT / 10:45 a.m. ET and you can WATCH LIVE STREAMING. FOLLOW LIVE RESULTS. Meanwhile, the men’s 10K championships race will broadcast live at 10:15 a.m. ET / 11:15 a.m. ET and you can also WATCH LIVE STREAMING HERE. FOLLOW LIVE RESULTS.

Meanwhile, among the highlighted schools taking the LCU Cross Country Course on Saturday for the 2021 NCAA Division II South Central Region Cross Country Championships are Adams State, Colorado Mines, CSU-Pueblo, Colorado Christian, Western Colorado, West Texas A&M, Dallas Baptist, Oklahoma Christian.

For those athletes who qualify, the NCAA Cross Country National Championships will be held at The Abbey Course in Saint Leo, Florida on Nov. 20.

2021 NCAA Division II South Central Region Cross Country Championships Participants

Adams State

Angelo State

Black Hills St.

Cameron

Chadron State

Colo. Christian

Colorado Mesa

Colorado Mines

CSU-Pueblo

Dallas Baptist

Eastern New Mexico

Fort Lewis

Lubbock Christian

Midwestern St.

MSU Denver

New Mexico Highlands

Oklahoma Christian

Regis (Colo.)

South Dakota Mines

St. Edward’s

TAMU-Commerce

TAMU-Kingsville

Texas A&M-Int’l

UA-Fort Smith

UC-Colo. Spgs.

UT-Permian Basin

UT-Tyler

West Texas A&M

Western Colorado

Western New Mexico

Westminster (Utah)